Funeral Service for the late Leslie Vernon Rolle – Attorney-at-Law and Pastor, 78 years of Montagu Avenue, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at The New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Blue Hill Road South. Officiating will be Elder Kirk Williams. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Leslie Vernon Rolle was preceded in death byHis Mother and Father: MildredandElviten Rolle; Maternal Grandmother: Nina Rolle; Daughter: Jillian Vinnette Mercedes Rolle and Sister–in–law: Valdene Palmer.

Heissurvived by His Wife: Gem Vinnette Rolle (nee Davis); Son: Dr. AdrianLeslieRolle; Daughters: TaraMoniqueE. Rolle–KnowlesandAllisonCatherine Rolle; Beloved Son-in-Law: Richard Alfred Knowles Jr.; Adopted Daughter: FelinetteLatouche; Grandchild: AidanJaiseRolle; Sister-in-law: Claudia Duggan;Nephews: Sean Jones, Rohan Palmer, Paul Duggan, Peter Duggan, Gary Duggan, Sonia Duggan and Dale Duggan; Loving Caregiver: Aderline Nathan (affectionately called Dede); First Cousins: John, Lawrence, Nolan, Marilyn and Ethan Rolle, Marinell Strachan, Rev. Nairn, Maxine Rolle, Dorothy Bastain, Yvonne Mullings, Samuel Bastain, Arizona Owens, Gertrude Lightbroune and Glen Nairn; Other special relatives and friends: The Entire Cornerstone Zion National/Global Conference of Churches namely, Sister Lynda Stewart, Assistant Pastor – The Cornerstone Zion Church International, Kemp Road, Elder Kirk Williams, Assistant Pastor – Cornerstone Zion Community Church, Clarke Lane, Pastor Terrance Wilson – Cornerstone Zion Church, Kemp Road, Bishop Jean Gelin – Cornerstone Zion Hatian Church, Coconut Grove, Pastor Harold Sterling – Cornerstone Zion Christian Partners of Hope, Assistant Pastor Camaleta Adderley – Cornerstone Zion Community Church, Lincoln Blvd, The Embassy International Family, lead by Minister Shevonne and Prophet Benjamin Smith, The Ascension Methodist Chuch Family, lead by Pastor Ricardo Burrows, Linda, Christohn, Chalinda, Charlene, Christopher and Charles Deveaux, Patricia Burrows, Ray Bethel, Cadadi Willis, Jayson and Kendra Romer and Family, Alfred Fernander Sr., Uriel Adderley, Emily Ferguson, Warren Arahna, Arlene Knowles Joshua Darling, Charles and Tyrone Nesbitt, Patricia Knowles and his beloved past students and Faculty of the Bahamas Baptist College.

Special Thanks to: Dr. DuVaughn E. Curling and the Oncology Unit, Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Mucomba Millar, The caring and compassionate EMT staff at Princess Margaret Hospital especially EMT Johnson and the team at Doctors Hospital, Shirley Street and Blake Road, Blake Road being led by Dr. Ricky Davis.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Cornerstone Zion Baptist Church, Clarke Lane on Friday May 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 21st from 9:00 a.m. until service time.