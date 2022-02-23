Less talk, more action needed in fight against gender-based violence

Dear Editor,

Like many others, I am frustrated by the strong talk and inept actions by our decision makers.

While I commend the tireless efforts of many local organizations, activists and advocates in their continuous fight to address gender-based violence in The Bahamas, the overall strategy seems to lack inclusiveness and comprehensive vision in my opinion.

Time and time again, it seems we are missing the root problem in this country. Rather, we put a band-aid on a bullet wound.

Let’s face reality. Combating family violence comes up against powerful cultural family constructs and internal and external conflicts about the meaning of violence within the bounds of households, primary relationships and intimate partners.

While some efforts are being made, still, compared to other small nations, we are lagging way behind in prevention and protection measures in combating violence.

Like COVID-19, we must take an equally aggressive approach to eliminate this endemic; more importantly, we need to examine the roots of cultural behavior within which gender-based violence originates and resides.

We must start by re-educating our nation about the power of the family structure as a foundation against violence in our society.

We must start by re-teaching our men about the importance of respecting and protecting our women; likewise our women. We must educate our boys and girls about building healthy relationships and learning how to control their emotions, and respecting each other’s boundaries. Additionally, we need more intervention programs, sensitivity training, and programs to alleviate the economic crises in The Bahamas.

While law and order can direct pressure and punish, by themselves they do not change the behaviors that are deeply rooted in family violence.

While emergency housing provides temporary shelter and safety for battered women fleeing their abusers, the boundaries distinguishing the steps on the continuum are oftentimes blurred.

While advocates and activists continuously fight for the rights of victims and shed light on these issues, we struggle to acquire needed funding and resources. So the importance of funding greatly helps with technology, talent, and professional development.

According to the Gibbons Paper report (2015) by Allison. Y. Gibbons, PH.D., CFLE Associate Professor, “Despite the progress made internationally on the wording and ratifications of legal conventions and declarations condemning domestic violence specifically, and violence against women generally, evidence points to the fact that family violence persists at high and increasing rates.

“It is widely known that violence against women and girls is a major expression of power and control within the family and society. Laws that seek to protect women can be perceived as laws that wrest authority away from men, setting up an atmosphere of antagonism at the level of policymakers, law enforcers, the courts, and tensions within the family itself.”

The biggest benefit of the Domestic Violence Prevention Act is the immediacy with which it protects victims.

And the benefit of an educated society on the importance of strong parental and family bonds will significantly decrease the chance that an individual will commit an act of violence.

Similarly, healthy relationships are crucial to promoting conformist and constructive social behavior, because a positive family environment leads to healthy personality development.

We are not asking for any special favor but the fundamental human right to live free from violence.

Again less talk, more action needed in the fight!

To find out more about our organization or support our cause email:info242dvsn@gmail.com.

— Shervonne Hollis

Advocate and founder, 242 Domestic Violence Support Network Inc.