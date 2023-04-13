Lessons from CARIFTA

T

his past weekend was a glorious resurrection weekend for The Bahamas. This weekend also revealed the current dilemma The Bahamas faces. We saw stunning performances by young Bahamian athletes on one hand, and on the other, a continuation of the murder culture among young men. Taking a look at this past weekend, I feel there are some simple lessons and reminders for us to take into consideration.

The performances on the track showed how special our young people could be if pointed in the right direction. It showed us the power of sowing and reaping – young people sowed hard work and dedication – and focused on achieving their dreams guided by equally dedicated adults in the capacity of coaches and parents. It is amazing what can be accomplished if we follow simple principles from the word of God.

Another lesson that comes to mind is the power of discipline. When young people discipline themselves and sacrifice pleasure to pursue purpose, great things happen. The track stars of this weekend emerged with medals because they decided to sacrifice for a better purpose. This reminds me of the words of the Apostle Paul, who stated, “I beat my body and put it under subjection, so that I can receive the prize.” Our bodies, which are often referred to as our flesh in the Bible, will cause us to sin and die if we do not control them. There is power in discipline.

I wonder if the young men who were murdering each other this weekend could have been on the track also if they had followed the principles I speak about. Maybe they did not have the talent, or maybe they did, but did not use their gifts for good. We may never know – but one thing is certain, if you live an undisciplined life, you reap bad results. In the same way that we know the good power of sowing and reaping, there is also the negative side. The Bible puts it this way, “If you live by the sword, you die by the sword.” Same principle in a different context. God’s laws cannot be circumvented and eventually you will either be a victim or a beneficiary of His law.

Another lesson from the weekend past is why we need to show off the young people who are pursuing the right path more often. This weekend, the athletes and achievers were front and center, but sometimes within a few days they are forgotten and replaced with constant news coverage of young men or women who are committing crime and violent acts. What you advertise, promote and focus on is what you attract. If we want to attract winners, we have to promote winners – otherwise young people can be convinced unwittingly that losers are the winners.

I say congratulations to all the medalists and winners but not just them, congratulations to all those who competed. Winning a medal is not the defining moment in the life of a winner. A winner is one who has given their all and achieved the best they could with the ability God gave them. Everyone who put in the time and sacrificed is already a winner. You are on the winning team if you choose to do what is right and to be a positive influence. Hopefully, we will all learn from the athletes of CARIFTA and apply these principles to our lives.

The Bahamas as a nation has great potential, but we are losing too many of our young ones to negative influences and pursuits. Hopefully, this weekend will serve as a reminder that it is possible for The Bahamas to win a medal in life games by exercising national discipline and character. It is interesting that our preamble, national anthem and other documents from our founding fathers all mention industry, hard work, respect for the rule of law and Christian values. This was and is the formula for our success – and we must return or pay the price for acting otherwise.



• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.