Let’s Swim Bahamas, RBDF sign agreement to expand learn-to-swim program

Let’s Swim Bahamas (LSB), a non-profit learn-to-swim program run by Andy and Nancy Knowles, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) to help provide additional swim coaches and expand the program to more schools in New Providence.

After an enforced break due to the threat of COVID-19, LSB has restarted its program, which for 15 years has been teaching primary school students in government schools to learn how to swim.

Commodore Dr. Raymond King noted: “As part of our commitment to community development, we are excited to support Let’s Swim Bahamas with their learn-to-swim program and for our officers to be positive role models for our young students and thereby strengthen our communities.”

Andy and Nancy Knowles, through the Swift Swimming Club, first became involved with the defense force over 30 years ago, helping some of their men and women become better swimmers, and then again about five years ago.

Andy Knowles said: “LSB is extremely grateful to work with the RBDF officers as they have led by example, demonstrating to our youth the valuable traits of being punctual, reliable, teachable, consistent and trustworthy.”

Let’s Swim Bahamas is presently working with eight government primary schools – Eva Hilton, TG Glover, Albury Sayle, Woodcock and Stephen Dillet at the pool at the University of The Bahamas, and Thelma Gibson, Sadie Curtis and Sandilands at the pool at St Andrew’s International School. The LSB program teaches scripture verses through a devotional on-the-bus ride from the school to the pool, and then gives a 30-minute learn-to-swim lesson at the pool, and also teaches water safety on the bus ride from the pool back to the school.

LSB has taught approximately 1,300 students since September 2022, and with the help of the defense force’s men and women officers, LSB will be able to teach more students and add more schools, with the goal of eventually teaching swimming to all 24 government primary schools on New Providence.