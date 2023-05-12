Let’s Swim Bahamas’ top achievers take part Let’s Swim Bahamas’ in snorkel experience

For the last few years, Let’s Swim Bahamas has recognized the top swimmers from the academic year by taking students on a snorkel experience, with Blue Adventures by Stuart Cove. For most of the primary students, it is the first time they have snorkeled in the sea, and for many, having been on a boat.

Director and Founder of Let’s Swim Bahamas Nancy Knowles said: “Let’s Swim Bahamas is extremely grateful to Blue Adventures for supporting our program and for providing the opportunity for our top students to experience the beauty of the Bahamian waters by taking them on a snorkel trip. It is our hope that we can inspire young Bahamians to not only protect our natural resources but to recognize the many different job opportunities that exist within The Bahamas, whether that be dive instructors, boat captains, lifeguards or excursion operators.”

To qualify for the reward, swimmers had to demonstrate a swimming proficiency to swim in deeper water, or Station 8 of the Swim America certification program, as taught by Let’s Swim Bahamas.

Sanchia Watkins, a parent of one of the young swimmers, said: “Thank you all for giving our kids experiences that some of us as parents may never have had. We are grateful and these memories will remain with them.”

Let’s Swim Bahamas is an independent, non-profit organization designed to teach everyone in The Bahamas to swim.

“We are not part of government, but our strategy is to offer our learn-to-swim program to primary school children via government schools. Our aim is to have swimming included in the national curriculum,” said Knowles.

Interested persons are asked to follow the program on Facebook for news and updates or learn more at the website www.letsswimbahamas.com. Persons can also send an e-mail to the address letsswimbahamas@gmail.com, or call Knowles at telephone number (242) 422-0157.