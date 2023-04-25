Let’s take a stand to save our young people

Dear Editor,



This past weekend, The Bahamas lost another promising young man to the streets. He was filled with hope, enthusiasm and was committed to putting in the work necessary to maximize his potential. They say luck is attained when preparation meets opportunity. He was prepared. He needed the opportunity.

Opportunity is usually the missing piece of the puzzle that gives the average Bahamian a chance at life. Opportunity is key. Without opportunity, there is really no real chance. Those who understand and those who care about the youth in our nation, and the generations that will follow, understand the importance of opportunity.

In our country today, one might say The Bahamas is filled with opportunities. They would be correct, but opportunities for the most part are for those who are educated, those who have some sort of skill and those who have family and friends in high places. What about those who are not so fortunate? Many times it is those who need opportunity the most.

This requires for us in society to remain connected to our youth, to be aware of their challenges, and to rise to the occasion to offer assistance when needed, as best as we can.

Our young men are in the streets because they lack guidance, because they lose hope without the necessary tools and support, because they become disappointed or discouraged about their future. Too many are lost by the wayside.

They need us. They need all of us. They need support so they are not led astray, so they can become productive citizens. Our youth only want to be accepted in society.

They want to feel like they are a part of something. They want to be recognized, supported and empowered. Many make decisions that end in their demise just because they did not have the opportunity.

There are so many ways to encourage, support and engage these young men (and women). We must collectively and deliberately do our part in contributing to their success.

Our youth can be engaged in sports, in culture, in the arts. Support is needed from the public and private sectors — constantly and consistently. We cannot sit aside and watch without stepping in and doing what we can. With an entertainment company myself, I also have to do my part. We all have to do our part. We can contribute to empowering and saving the lives of our youth.

Those who are tired of seeing our youth being killed on the streets should take a real STAND.

Let’s come together to provide the opportunities for young Bahamians, and where there are none let’s create opportunities, especially for our young men who are expected to build and provide families that make a nation.

As a collective, we can make a difference.



– Whitney Ferguson

HWF Entertainment

Bahamas