Home-Going Service for LEVI JOHNSON, age 76 of Flax Terrace, Malcolm Allotment and formerly of Staniard Creek, Andros will be held on Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bahamas Holy Bible Mission, 4th Street, The Grove. Officiating will be Rev’d. Henry L. Rolle, assisted by other Ministers. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Solider Road.

His memories will always linger in the hearts of his: three Daughters: Renita and Delerase Johnson, Shenique Lewis; two Sons: Marvin and Romell Johnson; 11 Grandchildren: Danaldo Johnson, Shane , Shanton and Shaquan Ferguson, Stephen Stubbs, Craig Jr., Nicole and Dillon Lewis, Romell Jr., Zurii and Romier Johnson; Great Grandchildren: Aiden, Ariel and Stephen Stubbs Jr., Shanaya and Blair Lewis; two Brothers: Aaron and Reverend Velock Johnson; Brothers-In-Law: Evangelist Willard Hepburn, Bishop Dr. Andrew Pennerman, Anthony Smith and Phillip Greenslade; Sisters-In-Law: Joycelyn Carey, Barbara Smith, Reverend Sonia Pennerman, Mary Hepburn, Erma, Yvonne and Minister Meryl Johnson, Sonia Dean, Evangeline, Pamela Paula and Verna Greenslade; Nieces: Sandra Smith, Renae and Darnell Johnson, Dornell Butler, Theresa and Stacey Ferguson; Sherelle Williams, Sherene Pitter, Sharonna Richards, Jean, Brendamae, Lynette, Nicola Johnson, Bernadette Carter, Heleina McCartney, Tenille Rolle, Jeanniemae Hepburn, Elukia Pennerman, Alice Greenslade, Dr. Gina McCarthy, Michelle Dean, Georgette, Gayle and Verne Greenslade; Nephews: Ray, Van, Dwayne, Mark, Allister, Arvin, and Daniel Johnson Jr, Kevin, Alcondo and Shawn Hepburn, Wade Douglas, Glenroy and Vincent King, Mario Rolle, Andrew Pennerman Jr., Samuel Carter, Terrance Greenslade, Desmond Greenslade Sr. (Jackie), His Excellency Ellison Greenslade Sr. (Kimberly); Numerous Grandnieces and Nephews including: Beverley, Shandria and Bianca Smith, Latique Gibson, Jeremy and Jamal Stubbs and Timothy Smith; Family and Friends: Rev. Frankie Scott, Rev. Henry Rolle, Rev. Jacob Adderley. Bro. Percy Sands and Bro. Oswald Bain and families, Garderia Higgs and family, Thomas, Yvonne Brown and family, Robert McPhee, Shenika Moxey, Yvonne Simmons, Michelle Lewis and family, the staff of LVU Transitional (SRC), Mrs. Cash, Mrs. Johnson (Airport),Susan Cartwright, Ruthmae Wilkinson and family, Thomas Holbert, Staff of Male Medical 1 especially Nurse Joseph, Bahamas Holy Bible Mission Church Family, the Community of Flax Terrace Malcolm Allotment, Staff of Alarms Unlimited, Staff of Restaurant Bahamas (South Beach), Family of the Late Janet Marshall, Rose Bostwick and the Family of the Late Bertram Newton.

The family wishes to apologize to anyone whose names were inadvertently omitted.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 9-3:00 p.m. on Saturday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.