Lewis defends work of former DRA board

Former Minister of Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis yesterday defended the work of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority’s (DRA) under the Minnis administration after the current DRA chairman claimed that the authority was unable to locate paperwork for a multi-million dollar domes project.

“The chairman of the board was John Michael Clarke. John Michael Clarke worked on the dome project before the DRA was even formed,” said Lewis, who had ministerial responsibility for the DRA.

“I have confidence that John was a good record keeper and that all records that they need, all the files should be there. John said that he provided them with all of the records – some printed and some on jump drives.

“All the information is right there. Perhaps they haven’t gotten a chance to review all of the files yet but all of the relevant information is available.”

Lewis advised the current board to reach out to the former chairman if it is unable to find some information.

He said the people who worked with the authority under the previous administration did a “valiant job”.

Lewis said Hurricane Dorian, which devastated parts of Grand Bahama and Abaco and led to the formation of the authority, was a challenge that The Bahamas could not have prepared for.

“A lot of it was just trial and error,” he said.

“I want to commend the team for, in some instances, working in the dark. We didn’t know what we were up against. I can say whatever that first board did, this new board can now build on it and make the necessary adjustments to make it better.”

The work of the previous DRA board has come under heavy criticism by the Davis administration.

In March, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles Laroda, who has ministerial responsibility for the authority, said the DRA spent $14 million “without due diligence” under the Minnis administration.

DRA Chairman Alex Storr has also raised issue with the issuance of contracts and other decisions made by the previous board at the authority.