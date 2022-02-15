Lewis hits back

Former Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis yesterday fired back at claims that the former government’s pledge drive in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian was nothing more than “a political exercise done to fool” the public, and argued that such a claim was “disingenuous, disrespectful and insulting”.

Lewis was responding to Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Chairman Alex Storr who charged that some people used the conference, which was held in 2020, to get “their foot in the door in the hurricane relief to benefit their businesses”.

“I think that’s a very unfortunate statement,” Lewis said when called for comment.

“I think the chairman wants to help. I believe his heart might be in the right place but we have to be careful in our statements.

He said, “To say that it was nothing more than a PR stunt, I think that’s a bit disingenuous.

“It’s a bit disrespectful to those persons who really made an effort to make a difference because, with Dorian coming on us, no one knew exactly what to expect.

“Certainly, we didn’t have it in our treasury, so we had to make efforts to raise funds to do reconstruction.

“So, all those who put in the work, the grunt work, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the University of The Bahamas, all of those persons who put in the hard work to raise funds to assist in reconstruction, I think it’s a bit of an insult to them.”

In 2020, the Minnis administration, along with the UNDP, held the pledge conference to assist with recovery and restoration efforts on Abaco and Grand Bahama after they were severely damaged by the catastrophic Category 5 storm in September 2019.

The administration said it had received roughly $1.7 billion in pledges, which included technical assistance, intellectual assistance, concessionary loans, equity, grants and guarantee financing.

But Storr said the actual amount that was obtained from the conference was nowhere near $1.7 billion.

Lewis said, “It was not a publicity stunt. It was an effort to raise funds for the reconstruction as was needed on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“A pledge is not a contract. A pledge is a promise. Someone could make a pledge, ‘Hey, I’ll give you $10 tomorrow, $50 tomorrow.’

“Tomorrow come and you never reach them or their priorities may shift. Other things may come up and they cannot go through with their commitment.”

Lewis said thousands of dollars are pledged during telethons but “the actual intake may be 20 or 30 percent” of what was promised.

“You cannot hold anyone based on their pledge,” he said.

“It’s simply a promise to assist.”

In March 2020, then-DRA Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith said the government had received $364,000 in cash from what had been pledged.

The lion’s share of the pledges was a $975 million loan offer from the P3 Group, Inc., a US company. The money would be repaid with interest if accepted.

Storr said he hasn’t yet gotten an official tally of what was pledged and what was received.