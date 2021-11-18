Lewis in nomination race ‘for the long haul’

After filing his nomination papers for leadership of the Free National Movement (FNM) yesterday morning, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis said he is in the race for the “long haul”.

Many have speculated that the new FNM leader, who will be elected at the November 27 convention, will not be the person who leads the party into the next general election.

But Lewis said that is not his intention.

“I have said in my launch that I am in it to win it and I am in it for the long haul,” he said.

“This is not a temporary fix. I am in it for the long haul. I am 56 years old. I have been in the FNM from inception.

“I was six years old when one of the founding fathers came to our house on Water Cay and told my father … they were founding this movement, the Free National Movement. He was the first one to vote FNM on Water Cay.

“… So, this is not something that I’m in, out, in, out.

“I have been a part of this organization and I see myself as part of the leadership moving forward.

“This is no temporary fix. This is no interim position that I seek to hold. I am in it for the long haul and I am sure that others are in it for the same reason.”

The FNM suffered a stunning defeat at the polls in the September 16 general election, retaining just seven seats of the 35 seats the party previously held in the House of Assembly.

Many viewed the election results as a rejection of the leadership of former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Lewis is running alongside Marco City MP Michael Pintard and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson.

Thompson, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, was supported by FNM founding father Maurice Moore and Naomi Lady Wallace-Whitfield, the widow of FNM founding father Cecil Wallace-Whitfield.

Thompson is also believed to be Minnis’ pick for the leadership position.

Pintard, who is set to file his nomination today, is widely viewed as a favorite to win the race.

Lewis, however, assured yesterday that, if elected, he would work to unify the party and listen to the voices of those on the ground.

“I don’t see us restoring the FNM just for image,” he said.

“Whatever happens, I want it to be real. I want the people to be able to feel what we are doing in this party.

“I don’t want to hear FNMs; I want to listen to what they’re saying.

“Anyone can hear noise, but when you listen to that noise, you can hear the different voices and different signs.

“I don’t want to just touch. I want to feel what the ground soldiers, what our foot soldiers, are feeling. And I can better communicate, understanding where they are, listening to their personal testimonies.”

While he admitted that he does not have all the solutions to the party’s troubles, Lewis said he will ask the right questions.

“I will ask questions because I don’t have all of the answers,” he said.

“I will ask them, ‘Where do you see this party going? Where would you like us to go as a unit?’

“I can say here and now that I do not have all of the solutions and I don’t pretend to have all of the solutions. That would be making a fool of myself. So, I will ask questions.

“… We will reach out, go to all of the associations, ensure that they are properly up and running, the structure is in place, they abide by their bylaws, by their constitution. And every constituency association, all 39 in this country, we have to reach out and touch them beyond a phone call, sit in their presence, hear what they’re going through, understand what they’re going through and we can fix it together.”