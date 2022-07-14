LGBTQ+ community in The Bahamas seems to have a sense of entitlement

Dear Editor,

Members of the LGBTQ+ community in The Bahamas seem to have a sense of entitlement and an us against them mentality.

This is what I gathered from the interaction between Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and a member of the audience at the University of The Bahamas, as was reported by The Tribune.

To the members of the Progressive Liberal Party administration, no national development plan will succeed without God’s blessing.

I know that the word “sin” is taboo among members in the academia fraternity and the political directorate looking to bend over backwards to appease the US, Canada and Great Britain.

For too many politicians while crafting policies, God is an afterthought.

The audience member took umbrage that the community was not specifically mentioned in the Progressive Liberal Party’s ‘ “Blueprint For Change”.

Then again, Davis, from what I gathered, did not specifically mention the heterosexual community either. So what’s the point, especially since the individual stated that many queer people are working in the current administration?

By seeking to get the Davis administration to single out the LGBTQ+ community, the individual was essentially calling for the group to receive preferential treatment.

Any move to meet this irrational demand would automatically lead to the perception that the government is engaging in reverse sexual orientation discrimination against heterosexual Bahamians, who make up the overwhelming majority of the electorate.

If this administration feels the need to pander to the LGBTQ+ demographic, with little regard to the evangelical church, then it would do so to its own political peril.

I don’t see heterosexuals flaunting their sexuality in public. Why do members of the LGBTQ+ community always feel the need to do so?

Bahamian homosexuals need to stop playing the victim.

— Kevin Evans