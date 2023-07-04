Licensees call for halt to Port, govt row

Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) business licensees are calling for an immediate halt to a public spat between the government and the Port, and for both sides to meet and come to a decision on the way forward for the betterment and future growth of the island.

Thirty licensees met last week and later sent an open letter to the GBPA and the prime minister.

Former member of Parliament for West End and GBPA licensee David Wallace attended the meeting.

“It saddens me to see these two very important entities in this country are expressing themselves publicly,” Wallace said.

“I think it should begin with meetings, not only between the two, but also with the licensees to talk about the issues and see how best they can resolve the matter. I am one who is of the view there should be discussions.”

Wallace said under the GBPA, Freeport became the first planned city in The Bahamas.

“Proper roads, infrastructure, zoning, and building codes where you have different sectors – industrial, touristic, hotel, single and multi-family home areas, commercial and downtown areas, and second home developments,” he said.

“So, I was disappointed when I heard the government of The Bahamas say that the Port Authority has failed Freeport. Let’s be fair. In the early days of the ‘50s and ‘60s, we saw an economic boom in Grand Bahama that was unprecedented to the world.

“It was because of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA) and the ownership of first, Mr. Wallace Grooves and then Mr. Edward St. George and Sir Jack Hayward. While we all agree that the last 20 years [have had their] challenges … the world has had its challenges with the economic recessions.”

Wallace said the island has seen seven hurricanes in the last 20 years and recently a pandemic; however, it bounces back every time.

“While we’ve had our bust and our boom, I know that city is better off ran by private enterprise than by a government,” he said.

“The licensees and residents of Freeport pay for licensing our cars and all of those funds go to the government.

“The GBPA does not collect $1 in revenue in licensing of vehicles – bonded or duty paid; but the Port maintains the city. The government has two main roads in Eight Mile Rock – the front street and the back street – only two and they can’t maintain them. But the Port maintains all the roads in the city of Freeport at an acceptable standard.”

Wallace said, “I am not saying all is well with the Port Authority, but I am not in support of the government taking over the city of Freeport.”

Grand Bahama News reached out to other licensees, however, they were not willing to share comments outside of the agreed letter.

One businesswoman spoke anonymously saying, “This row between the Port and the government is not benefiting anyone, especially business owners in Grand Bahama.

“Successive administrations have treated this island like it was just another place and not part of the archipelago that makes up this country. So, the prime minister coming now asking for money from the Port sounds like there is an agenda, and the only persons that will suffer are Grand Bahamians.”

She, like other licensees, suggests the prime minister and his team sit with the executives of the GBPA and work out a solution that’s best for all.

Last week, Prime Minister Philip Davis in the House of Assembly, for the second time in recent weeks, called out the GBPA, saying the Port Authority “under its present structure is not realizing Freeport’s enormous potential; the status quo is not working, and the people of Grand Bahama deserve better.”

Davis also said, “It is important to note that section 1(5) of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement specifies that costs borne by the government for certain activities and services provided are to be reimbursed by the Grand Bahama Port Authority for amounts in excess of customs duties and emergency taxes collected.”

He added that the government has begun to invoice GBPA for these reimbursable expenses, as calculated by an independent accountancy firm.

“To date, the Port Authority has not provided reimbursement in connection with any of these invoices,” Davis said.

In response, the Port Authority noted its contribution to Grand Bahama’s development over the past seven decades, saying any decisive action requires collaboration and partnership between the government and the Port in the best interests of Grand Bahamians.

“GBPA agrees that decisive action is required to continue to achieve the promise of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. That decisive action should include extending the real property tax exemption to all licensees, eliminating the growing uncertainty surrounding Freeport’s investment and business climate,” it said.

The Port noted that Grand Bahama has struggled to find its footing in the aftermath of multiple hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The green shoots of recovery are emerging and our plans for the city – including more than $1.5 billion of new investment for the island – are well underway,” the Port said in a statement early last month.

In a statement last week, it disputed the claim that it owes the government what the government says it owes.

In their open letter, the licensees expressed their concern not only over comments by the prime minister, but also Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

“We are deeply alarmed by recent comments made in Parliament by the honorable prime minister and those made by the honorable minister of foreign affairs about unspecified ‘decisive action’, inferring changes to the governance model of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement Act, a statute not only enshrined by law, but one which requires a 4/5 majority of licensees to change.”

The letter continued, “We are also deeply concerned we are only hearing from the GBPA through press releases in response. To be clear, it is the thousands of licensees, their employees, their families and residents of Freeport that are most impacted by the protracted and unacceptable economic conditions on our island. It makes the lack of genuine engagement all the more alarming.

“Despite the aggressive statements in Parliament, in the media and responding press releases – all of which have shared no plans nor details – we are unaware, to date, of any overtures by our government or the GBPA to genuinely and substantively engage licensees on our future.”

The group said the government needs to remove its hold and influence on the business of Freeport, while agreeing with government that it may be time for a change of the top brass at the GBPA.

“We are calling on both the GBPA and the government to sincerely embrace the HCA and to work together to fulfill its objectives – objectives which have realized tremendous success in many jurisdictions elsewhere,” the letter read.

“It certainly needs updates and critical matters addressed. However, we can hardly measure its performance when obligations on both the part of the GBPA and of the government have not been met.”

The letter by the licensees echoes repeated calls by Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President James Carey and local community activist and businessman Darren Cooper for the government to meet with the Port Authority and the licensees on the way forward for Grand Bahama.