Licensees concerned as govt, GBPA row continues

Businesses licensed by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) want both the GBPA and the government to take decisive action on the future of Freeport and quit the rhetoric, they said in an open letter.

The businesses agree in the letter that there has been “woeful underachievement” on the island, that has been plagued by storms and slow to no growth for years.

“We write to you as a group of very concerned licensees of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, seeking to address the recent public statements concerning the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA), the future of Freeport and that of Grand Bahama,” the group said.

“Our only motive is to see our island become the progressive second city it was meant to be, the one it was. This is something upon which we clearly agree.

“However, we are deeply alarmed by recent comments made in Parliament by the honorable prime minister and those made by the honorable minister of foreign affairs about unspecified ‘decisive action’, inferring changes to the governance model of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement Act, a statute not only enshrined by law, but one which requires a 4/5 majority of licensees to change.

“We are also deeply concerned we are only hearing from the GBPA through press releases in response. To be clear, it is the thousands of licensees, their employees, their families and residents of Freeport that are most impacted by the protracted and unacceptable economic conditions on our island. It makes the lack of genuine engagement all the more alarming.

“Despite the aggressive statements in Parliament, in the media and responding press releases – all of which have shared no plans nor details – we are unaware, to date, of any overtures by our government or the GPA to genuinely and substantively engage licensees on our future.”

Both the government and GBPA have been at each other’s throats through public statements, press releases, voice notes and media interviews since the start of the 2023/2024 budget debate.

The GBPA licensees say in their letter that they believe in the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, as it was designed to operate and grow the city of Freeport. They called on both the government and GBPA to work together to fulfill the agreement’s objectives.

The group also contends that the government needs to remove its hold and influence on the business of Freeport, while agreeing with government that it might be time for a change of the top brass at the GBPA.

“We are calling on both the GBPA and the government to sincerely embrace the HCA and to work together to fulfill its objectives – objectives which have realized tremendous success in many jurisdictions elsewhere,” the letter said.

“It certainly needs updates and critical matters addressed. However, we can hardly measure its performance when obligations on both the part of the GBPA and of the government have not been met.”

The letter adds: “We want to be very clear, we also firmly agree the status quo has long been unacceptable and we need transformative change with the GBPA.

“It is painfully clear that, notwithstanding the multiple blows Freeport, the GBPA and Grand Bahama have experienced, the lack of leadership, vision and resources have stifled our city.

“Does the GBPA need a change in shareholding and management? We believe it must. And, the sooner, the better. Licensee representation was mandated by the HCA, and the lack thereof is just one of the commitments not realized by the GBPA.

“Yes, there must be change. There must be a clearly conveyed and supported vision with the requisite resources, both in terms of capital and expertise, to achieve that vision to develop Freeport to its full potential, for the sake of Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamas.

“We do not need rhetoric, press releases and posturing that is damaging, unprofessional and not what we expect from our government nor the GBPA. The current lack of constructive dialogue and commitment to come to a resolution is reckless and unacceptable.”

The licensees explain that no other island in the archipelago has faced the climatic devastation, business erosion and devaluing that Grand Bahama has faced. They called on both the GBPA and government to produce results.

“We cannot misrepresent our plight. To say that government has ‘been supporting Grand Bahama and… carrying Freeport and the responsibilities of the GBPA for ten years if not more…’ does not reflect the facts of the support and contributions of the GBPA, of NGOs and that of the government,” the letter states.

“In fact, it is government that is responsible for the hospital, the airport, and the former Lucayan hotel. And, yet, now, under multiple administrations, we have seen no revitalization of these projects beyond groundbreakings and announcements.”

They add: “Freeport has contributed in excess of $100 million on an annual basis to the Public Treasury, through airport fees, hotel taxes, VAT (value-added tax), customs duty, immigration fees, car license fees, NIB contributions, and more.

“These funds are not spent in Freeport to maintain our roads, city infrastructure or utilities.

“Further, we do not see evidence of a proportional reinvestment of these funds in the East or West of Grand Bahama, in disrepair and requiring NGO support and that of the GBPA as well. Newly constructed buildings like Eight Mile Rock’s Government Complex and Holmes’ Rock Junior High remain unopened, roads remain hazardous and it is evident all of Grand Bahama needs a revitalization.”

The licensees want government and GBPA to have a meeting with them in order to have their needs and voices heard in a meaningful way.

“We are calling on our government and the GBPA to set an unprecedented example of what a stable, transparent adherence to the HCA can deliver for Freeport, for Grand Bahama and The Bahamas,” they said.