Life in a tent

MURPHY TOWN, Abaco — While the tragedy that was Hurricane Dorian has long faded from the headlines, and perhaps even from the consciousness of many Bahamians, for some Abaco residents who have yet to rebuild their homes, the nightmare continues.

The status of post-hurricane reconstruction came into focus in recent times as the work of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) and the various contracts it entered in the wake of the ferocious September 2019 storm were placed under scrutiny, with DRA Executive Chairman Alex Storr going as far as suggesting that taxpayers have not been receiving value for money.

Many Abaco residents who left after Dorian have since returned home to rebuild their lives and their homes, but for others with few job prospects, options for rebuilding are severely limited.

Some Abaconians live in domes, while others, like Murphy Town resident Renaldo Davis, live in tents.

When The Nassau Guardian met him recently, Davis was racing “home” to secure his belongings as storm clouds gathered.

His home is a small gray tent erected on the foundation of what used to be his family’s house.

“When it rains in Murphy Town, it pours in my tent,” Davis, 34, said.

He said, “After the hurricane, my home, which was a five-bedroom apartment house, we put the ceiling back on the house and somebody burned the house down.

“The ceiling that we just put on, the evening that it was finished, it caught fire. So the building was compromised.”

It was a devastating blow for Davis and his family.

Hurricane Dorian obliterated portions of Abaco in 2019. Murphy Town was among the settlements hardest hit at the time.

Many residents lost their homes and others lost their lives.

Following the fire, Davis said, he relocated to New Providence for a year and later decided to come back home.

When he came back, he erected a tent to sleep in.

He’s been living in his tent for nearly a year.

“It is very, very cold, especially here in Abaco,” he said.

“At night time, I try my best to layer myself. I have two blankets. I have a bed. I make it as homely as possible.

“I have to make do. I do landscaping and I work in ministry here in Murphy Town.”

Black billowing clouds gathered in the sky and pockets of rain bathed Murphy Town when The Guardian visited last week.

The wind howled and gusts swept across the community, brushing past Davis’ tent.

It did not fall.

Eventually, the clouds moved away, the sun appeared and the wind died down.

At the back of the tent, there was a hotplate for cooking.

Davis’ cousin lives next door and when he needs to use the restroom, he visits her.

On sabbath days, Davis said, he invites members of his church to the property for bible study. He also cooks for parishioners.

He said he is doing the best he can, but he acknowledged that he needs help.

“I’ve been trying, as I said, to get help to build something,” he said.

“At the time of me trying to get help, my uncle [who] was living with me, he passed away. My father, who was living with another relative, he came about three weeks after that and four months later he passed away.

“All I’m saying is, I’m trying my best to do work here or there.”

Davis said he’s not the only person living in a tent on Abaco.

“I would love a place to live,” he said. “I grew up in a house. I grew up in a home. What I make weekly cannot rebuild a home.”

He said, “In my time here, Murphy Town has been a place of neglect.

“I don’t know if it’s political or whatever stigma. I don’t understand, but Murphy Town has been a place of neglect.”

Temporary domes, the structures meant to assist residents with no place to go, are sprinkled throughout Murphy Town.

Davis explained that the property he lives on belongs to his uncle and the government told him that it could not provide him with a dome.

It was another blow.

Just recently, Storr revealed that domes are just sitting in trailers, still with the shippers. He told reporters that nearly $1 million in demurrage has been accumulated on 48 shipping containers containing domes.

The previous administration spent more than $6 million on nearly 200 domes that were supposed to be used as temporary housing for residents on Abaco and Grand Bahama after Dorian. Many of the domes were never used.

Last July, then-Minister of State for Disaster Reconstruction Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said there was no longer a significant demand for a community of domes.

Under the DRA’s small homes repair program, homeowners were provided with financial assistance ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 depending on the damage to their homes.

No such help came to Davis, however.

In addition to fighting the elements, being in a tent, he also has to fend off thieves.

“In the condition that I’m living in, and I try to make it as homely as possible, my weed whacker [that] I use to make my livelihood was stolen out of here,” he said.

“Her cameras (his cousin’s) wasn’t up as yet. Even lately, I had my tablet taken out of here, as well as phones.

“In a sense, it hurts.”

Davis is hoping that things change on Abaco, particularly with a new administration in office.