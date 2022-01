Lilla Caroline Wong, aged 89, of Paradise Island Drive and formerly of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, died at her residence on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Linda Lightbourne; Sons: Andrew, Peter, Paul, Derek, Gary, and Rodney Wong; Sisters: Irene Griffin and Ethelyn Thompson; 18 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.