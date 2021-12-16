Funeral service for Lillian Elizabeth “Mother” Major, 71 yrs, a resident of Faith Avenue South & formerly of Dunmore, Long Island, will be held at Love Worth Finding Ministries, Golden Isles Road, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Monica Paul, assisted by Bishop Deon Mott. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters: Sandra Major Fenelon, Nicoya Major, Murriel Fraser nee Roxbury (Nat), Min. Maxine Roxbury. Sisters: Adline and Louise Roxbury, Leonard Roxbury (NewYork) Grandchildren: Rachard and Ranado Fenelon (O’shan), Crashan Johnson, Ashton Brennen, Ladia Roxbury, Oscar and Omarr Ingraham, Olivia Ingraham Griffin (George), Natori and Nat Fraser Jr., Levi, Levardo, Levarique, Lemyra Rolle, Donavan Butterfield, NikQuann Rolle, Courtney Hall. Great Grand: Rachard Jr. and Chardonnay Fenelon, Ranell Fenelon, Larick Adderely, Kymarr Woods and O’ Nesha Ingraham, and SaRaYah and ZeKarYah Griffin, O’Brian Thurston. Nephews and Nieces: Sandra Coakley (Eugene), Rodney Major (Margo), Stephen Duncombe, Cheryl Major, Robert Major, Marina Davis, Tyrone and Bernard Taylor, Gloria and Estella Taylor, Raymond and Jocelyn Roxbury, Maxine Roxbury, Jonathon and Rudolph Bullard, Edwin Roxbury and Lila Taylor, Joseph Roxbury. Grand Nephews and Nieces: Gizelle and Brian Coakely (Cashron), Shonique, Warren, Dwight, and Bronique Major, Great Grand nephews and nieces: Rodnika and Radawn Major, Ryan and Stephen Duncombe Jr. ,Rodney Major Jr. and Lando Wallace. D’Capio, Dion and Julianna Major. Ceanna Forbes, Brinae, Brandon, Bria Coakley, D’Shiloh and Divine Major. Godchild: Cecile Dean, Angela Mackey, and Elaine Dean Swan A host of other relatives and friends of family including but not limited to: Min. Desmond Bannister, Min. Pintard, Min. Pakesha Parker, Lofton Mills and family, McCrann Johnson and family, Hon.Loretta Butler Turner and family, James Major and family, Winfred Taylor and family, Rudy, Zelma, Marie and Tasha Wallace, Shantell Major Dorma and family, Quincy Munroe, Asia Bowe, Allision McPhee, Marcus Moxey, Carla Taylor and family, Cola and family, Ms. Brown and family, Pastor Russell and Loveworth Finding Ministry family, Apostle Woodside and Blessed Assurance International family, Apostle Williams and Pastor Williams Life Changers Ministry International, Paul Levarity, Ena Stubbs, Ruthmae Boniby and family, Colleen Adderely and family, Latoya Taylor, Colbey and family, Wilson and family, The Majors, Taylors, Roxburys, Deans, Wallaces and Adderely families of the Long Island community, Pastor Collins and family, Revelation Church and family, Corner Boys family, Pastor Carlton Mackey and family, Bimini and Andros family, The Rui family, The Gardner’s family. Shanta StuartCornish, Camp rd friends and family (Precious), Brenda Burrows and family, Jackie Gardener, Apostle Sharon Fletcher and The Children’s Bread Outreach Ministries and Families, Superintendent Roberto Goodman and family, Clayton Mckinze and family, Gary Brennen.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.