Funeral service for the late Lillian Magnolia Wright age 92 years of #24 Pinecrest Drive and formerly of Mars Bay, Andros will be held on Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Anglican, Baillou Hill and Wulff Road. Officiating will be Fr. Rodrick Bain and Fr. Kristopher Higgs. There will be a private burial.

Lillian “Mama” is lovingly remembered by her Children: John Wright, Retired Commissioner of corrections Patrick Wright, Godfrey, Kendal and Craig Wright, Barbara Wright, Eleanor Wright- Hield, Gail Wright- Johnson, Diane Wright – Arnett and Mildred Wright- Curry; Son-in-laws: Chester Johnson & Keith Arnett Sr; Daughter-in-laws: Sara Wright, Rhona Wright, Rocelia Wright, Lydia Wright and Tanya Wright; Grandsons: Dion, Kipkeino, Sean Wright, Drameco Glinton(Shenique), Teahran Wright, Shaquille Coburn Sr, Kingsley Hield Jr, Glenn Wright Jr, Kendal Wright Jr, Chester Jr (Ashique) Cameron, Roberto (Shenika) and Michael Johnson, Godfrey Jr (Devette), Andre, Michael and Sean Wright, Gregory, Lavardo and Moses Brown, Jacob Wright, Gregory Demeritte, Keith Arnett Jr, Brent Jr, Matthew and Andrew Curry, Shamonique Wright, Montero and Christian Johnson, D’vard and Sheldon Wright; Granddaughters: Joneka Wright, Mimie Gregory Atlanta G.A, Roxanne Wright, Shanique Valentina, Ashley N and Glenique Wright, Crystal Johnson, Nadia and Tamara Hield, Alexandria Wright, Jaleal (Dom) Jayda, Kendijah Wright, Velma Brown, Katria Arnett, Breann Curry, Ashley Wright, Gabriella Garcia Atlanta G.A, D’Asia and DeAndrea Wright, Sophia Nelson Atlanta GA; 48 Great grandchildren including faithful and dedicated Shaquille Coburn Jr. 5 Great, Great, Grandchildren; Sister- in –law: Magnola Bethel of Freeport, Grand Bahama; Numerous nieces and nephews including Dorothy Cox, Ernestine Bullard, Vernal and Charles Sands George Jr, Garth and Dwayne Bethel, Laurene Maycock, Margo and Yvonne Bethel, Vernice Moxey (Her special crybaby niece) Ida Wright- Rolle Haines City FL; Cousins: Irma Williams of Bannerman Town Eleuthera and Christine Wallace off Bullocks Harbor Berry island. Other relatives and friends: St. Barnabas Auxilliary and Usher Board Mrs. Celestine Lockhart and the usher board of Rehoboth Ministries, Steve Collie and Family, Godfrey Deveaux and Family, Erma Moncur and Family, Genevieve Knowles and Family, Mrs. Lori Cash and Family, Mrs. Maybelle Collie- Cox, Frank Collie and Family, Brea Rolle and Leneque Knowles children of the late Mrs. Caretta Monroe, Gloria Rolle and Family, Blossom Rolle, Arlene Johnson, Garth Johnson Orlando Fl., Scott Glinton and Family, Mr. & Mrs. Howard Bethel and Family of Exuma, Special thanks to: Mrs. Gloria Mooser, Mrs. Monique Thompson Casablanca, Rt. Reverend Dr. Philip A. Rahming, Pastors Daron and Monique Davis Judea Family Worship Center, Rosemary Burton, Keva Miller and Family, Father Rodrick Bain, Father Kristopher Higgs, Canon Basil Tynes and Father Donald Kerr and Miss Barbara Knowles and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.