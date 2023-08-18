Funeral Service for the late Lillian Mildred Gibson Née Gay, aged 94 of Gaol Alley North will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday 24th August, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road.

Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright. Interment will follow in St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish Lillian’s memories are her Daughter: Esther Blair (Carleton); Son: Harris Gibson (Carolyn); Grandchildren: Michael Gibson (Christine) of New Jersey, Harris Gibson Jr., Jason (Kesha) Gibson, Myiesha Gibson, Tracy Gibson-Newton (Calvin), Mikhail McLean (Arion) of Beaumont, TX, Adrienne Hannah Blair of Halifax, NS, Canada; Great-grandchildren: Michael and Mikaylaa Mykolos of New Jersey, Mikhail Jr., Amari and Kai McLean of Beaumont, TX, Dahlia Moxey, Calvanae and Calvanire Newton; Other relatives and friends: The families of the late Leroy and Mavis Gay, The families of the late Gladstone and Louise Gay, The families of the late Aramintha Gay-Adderley, The families of the late Richard and Ruth Johnson, The Families of the late Wilfred and Kathleen Minnis, The families of the late Archie and Eloise Carroll, The Families of the late Edwin and Joyce Minnis, The Families of Peter and the late Mildred Bowe, The Families of the late Bernard and Merle Bostwick, The Families of the late Percy and Leona Hanna. The Gaol Alley neighbours, Anderson Street and Lewis Street communities and the entire congregation of the St. Agnes Church and all its ministries and Clergy.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Wednesday 23rd August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday 24th August from 10:00 a.m. until service time.