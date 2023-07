Lillian Mona Lisa Johnson Lightbourn aged 62 years, of Golf Course Boulevard, Sea Breeze Estates and formerly of Staniard Creek, Andros, died at Doctors Hospital on Saturday, 8th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Fredrick Lightbourn; Daughters: Dr. Tonia Lightbourn-Robinson & Tenielle Lightbourn-Bullard; Sons-in-law: Anthony Robinson Jr. & Shavardo Bullard; Grandchildren: Anthony Robinson III & AvaLilly Robinson; Sisters: Lovely Margaret China Ferguson, Gloria Gibson, and Shelly Jackson; Brothers: Christopher, Shedrach, and Gary Johnson; Aunt: Naomi Whyms; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.