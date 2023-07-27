Funeral Service for Lillian Mona Lisa Lightbourn, aged 62, of Golf Course Boulevard, Sea Breeze Estates, will be held on Saturday, 29th July 2023, at 10.00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff and Baillou Hill Roads. Officiating will be Rev. Roderick Bain, assisted by Fr. Richard Wood and Canon Basil Tynes. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, Gladstone Road and JFK Drive.

She was predeceased by her parents: Joseph and Gladys Johnson; brothers: Alphonso Johnson and Bishop Burton Johnson; sister: Maudina Johnson

Left to cherish her memories are her husband: Fredrick “Fred” Lightbourn; daughters: Dr. Tonia Lightbourn-Robinson and Tenielle Lightbourn-Bullard Esq.; sons-in-law: Anthony Robinson Jr. and Shavardo Bullard; grandchildren: Anthony Robinson III and Ava Robinson; brothers: Christopher (Edna) Johnson, Shedrach (Sharon) Johnson and Gary (Thomasena) Johnson; sisters: Lovely Margret China Ferguson, Gloria Gibson and Shelly Jackson; brothers-in-law: John Lightbourn and Michael (Sheena) Bowleg; sisters-in-law: Wendy Darling, Sharon Bosfield, Maureen (Ashley) Taylor and Patsy Johnson; nieces: Latina Rolle, Sophia Watson, Sonia Gibson, Shamica Duncombe, Lydia Bastian, Tracee and Stacey Johnson, Sheddina Johnson-Stubbs, Janelle Lightbourn, Erin Taylor and Madison Bowleg; nephews: Lyndon, Ricardo, Kirkland, Chadrick, Dwayne, Sigmond, Garfield, Francisco, Shavano, Shakino, Shatano, Deangelo, Michael, Joseph, and Marcellus Johnson, SeaBury and Seron Ferguson, Adrian Darling, Sean Lightbourn, Lamont and Leron Bosfield, Michael Bowleg Jr., Ashton Taylor and Mikellan Bowleg; aunt: Naomi Whyms; first cousins: Carl Watkins Jr., Floyd, Carmetta, Dwight, Leo, Carlotta, and Linda Watkins, Jacqueline Johnson, Valria Rolle, Urshela and Catherine Coakley, Verna Elcock, Dorris Adderley, Anna Edgar, Yvonne Russell, Princess Farrington, Charlene, Helena, Leo, Rudy, Lindon, Garlon, Darren Whyms, Jacqueline Silva, Anne Cook, Blaze and David Johnson Dodrick Bain, Precious Williams; other friends and relatives:Evangeline Bain, Gina Ferguson, Alison Sargent, Glendina Minus, Cleomie Woods, Barbra Knowles, Joanne Hamilton, Esther Gibson, Vanria Lightbourn, Patrice Hanna, Geraldine Rolle, Telsine Sands, Christa Conyers, Dwayne Archer, Lillian Newbold, Lisa Strachan, Portia Moss, , Patrick and Philippa Knowles and Family, Keith and Wendy Major and Family, Maria Albury and Family, Paul and Donna Bullard and Family, Dianne Knowles and Family, Anthony and Christine Robinson, Sherman and Iva Bullard, Bishop Neil and Particle Ellis, Rev’s Howard Mills and Family, Cannon Basil Tynes and Family, Rev’d Fr. Rodrick Bain and Family and the members of St. Barnabas Parish, St. Barnabas Sunday School, Family Life Ministry, Prayer Line, Roses Ministry, the Descendants of the Johnson Family, the Descendants of Christopher and Lillian Whyms, the Staniard Creek and Fresh Creek Communities, the staff of The Bahamas National Statistical Institute, the staff of The Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority, the Ministry of Finance and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May She Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Friday, 28th July 2023, from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., and at the church on Saturday, 29th July 2023, from 9.00 a.m. to service time.