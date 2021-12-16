Funeral service for the Late LILLIAN “RIKA” (O’BRIEN) HIELD age 70 years of Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God Temple, Peach Tree Street. Freeport. Officiating will be Pastor Judy Bethel, assisted by Rev. Mary Russell. Interment will follow in Pinder’s Point Public Cemetery.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Children: Superintendent Gregory Lockhart (Princess), Pamala O’Brien and Nadieo O’Brien (Michelle); sister: Reverend Blanche Mather; grandchildren: Omonique, Kirktina, Gregory Jr., Zhivago (Q’Terah), Zhivante (Joshua), Cadwell, Roland, Jasmin, Darrius, Nadiea and Nia; great grandchildren: Marvin Jr, Zia’ann, Zy’Riah, She’kye and Shavanno; nephews and nieces: The Honorable Iram Lewis (Heather), Thomas (Jackie), Zefrick (Evelyn) Becky (Ricardo), Mary, Melissa, Zorah, Sarah (Ted), Lachanna (Thomas), Leonard (Pearl), David (Faye), Minister Audrey (Eris), Icelyn, Pauline, Jacob, Clara, Dr. Denise, Sandra, Joseph, Margarette, Valderine, Anishka, Jeffrey, Carlton, Leonard, Evelyn, Vernice Saunders, Orthnel, Stephanie, Christine, Annarene, Stanley, Kenneth, Joshua, Horace, Velma (Gilbert), Vernice, Priscilla, Christine, Gary, Everson (Cheryl), Steven, Andy, Dornell, Cora, Jennifer (Andrew), Nicholas, Cindy (Folayan), Linda Hield, Anthony, Gary and Leroy Hield, Eric (Emma), Beatrice Hield, Jennifer Hield and Cherry; godchildren: Betty, Melissa, Vernice and Sandra; extended family and special friends: The Church of God Temple Family, Mt. Zion Baptist Church EMR, Flame of Fire, Bishop Sidney McIntosh (Lady Margo) Sis. Monica, Sophie Edgecombe, Esther and Donna Knowles, Craig Cephas (Prescil), Leroy “Buz” Dorsette, Calvin Missick, Mrs. Mazie, Mrs. Hepburn, Bernie Pennerman and Bernie Wells.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, December 17, 2031 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.