Lillian Wright age 92 years of Pinecrest Drive died at Princess Margaret Hospital Monday. December 7th, 2021.

She is survived by her sons: John, Patrick, Godfrey, Kendal and Craig Wright; daughters: Barbara Wright, Eleanor Wright- Hield, Gail Wright-Johnson, Deann Wright- Arnett, Mildred Wright-Curry and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.