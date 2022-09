Lillis Saunders aged 83 of Garden Hills and formerly of Moss Town, Exuma, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Deidre Goodman; Son: Mark Johnson; Grandchildren: Charlton and Christen Goodman; Sister: Francina Saunders; Brother: Victor Saunders; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.