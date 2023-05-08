Limited demand for 5G services currently, says URCA

Noting a limited understanding of 5G’s potential, especially among residential users, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) said more public education is needed on the potential use cases for enhanced internet connectivity and 5G services in The Bahamas.

The regulator recently released its 5G public consultation documents which compiled feedback from stakeholder engagement, including nine focus groups conducted in the last two months of 2022, an end-user survey in which a third party contacted more than 500 residents, and feedback from the three operators – Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), Cable Bahamas (CBL) and Be Aliv (Aliv).

Based on the feedback, the main concern of operators is that 5G is not economically viable at this time because of the high capital costs required to roll it out, and the limited or uncertain demand from the public.

BTC suggested that if there was a rollout of 5G, it should initially be done on a limited scale over the medium term.

“BTC notes that the tourism sector, shipping companies and government may be the initial target group for 5G services. BTC also acknowledges that 5G mobile broadband will allow mobile operators to deliver more data capacity, at a lower cost. In BTC’s view, using 5G as the key technology to increase mobile broadband capacity is likely to be applicable in the medium term, while new applications and use cases would take longer to materialize,” the company said.

BTC also noted that several measures would be needed for a successful rollout, including a larger spectrum, increased cell sites, the availability of affordable 5G-capable devices, and lower licensing and regulatory fees, including lower taxes on network equipment and devices.

BTC added, “Sharing network facilities and the licensing of a third mobile network operator will reduce operators’ return on 5G investments.”

CBL/Aliv, on the other hand, noted the complexity and large investment needed to deploy 5G, and stressed the need to increase capacities due to growing data demand, regardless of 5G implementation.

“Operators are cognizant of the complex and large investment needs for deploying 5G and the current unknown demand for it. While operators may envisage investing in 5G in the short to medium period (3-5 years), this would mainly be with the view to support existing data needs (i.e., enabling larger capacity or more cost-efficient delivery of mobile data). 5G investments related to enabling new use cases may take a considerably longer time to emerge and roll out in The Bahamas due to the magnitude of investments,” URCA said.

Additionally, URCA said generally there is limited established demand for 5G services from both residential and non-residential end users.

“A minority of residential users are aware of or expressed clear interest in 5G or enhanced connectivity services. Existing mobile and fixed services meet the prevailing demand and current use cases of most users. This is reflective of the main use cases of mobile and fixed services reported by residential end users being: surfing the internet, watching videos and live streaming, video conferences and messaging apps (just for mobile users). It is URCA’s view that 5G or enhanced internet connectivity is not required for such use cases,” the regulator said.

“URCA notes that existing internet services available in The Bahamas, if optimized, can meet the demands of consumers with respect to such use cases. Among the participants in the focus groups, some respondents are prospectively interested in 5G, although it is recognized that most use cases are very localized and incipient at this stage. While demand may have not materialized yet, the industry points to some use cases for 5G in the future, indicating that there is an appetite more generally to engage in further discussions around 5G in the near future.”

Among other things, URCA noted that experts and operators anticipate that with 5G, operators are able to deliver more data at lower per-GB unit costs as cost efficiencies increase; enhanced user authentication and stronger data encryption could mean 5G may have additional advantages compared to 4G regarding consumer security and data protection; and 5G networks also enable new use cases and applications in a number of industry sectors, ranging from self-driving cars to post-disaster communications services.