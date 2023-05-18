Funeral Service for the late Linda Franceta Evans aged 62of Faith Avenue South will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday 25th May, 2023 at The Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Center (Bahamas Faith Ministries), Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Bishop Kevin Grant assisted by other ministers of the gospel.

Linda is survived by her Husband: Gregory Evans; Sons: Jason Cartwright, Kristen Evans, and Mark Johnson (Seven); Daughters: Jessica Moxey, Jewel Evans (Otis), Jasmine Evans (Giovanni), Marqui Johnson and Katelynn Laing; Grandchildren: Skyy Cartwright, Javonne Moxey, Hailey Evans, G’Niyah Sturrup, Jason Cartwright Jr., Trinity McKenzie, and Desmond Earns Jr.; Brothers: Bishop Kevin Grant, Stephan Grant, and Jason Moxey; Sisters: Princess Wilson and Darlene Kelly-Higgs; Brothers-in-law: Samuel Butler, Anthony Kemp, Cornelius McDonald and John Higgs; Sisters-in-law: Rev. Rosalee Saunders, Virginia McDonald, Pastor Kim Grant, Michele Grant and Jovianna Moxey; Nephews: Trez Grant, Omar Grant and Stephan Grant Jr.; Nieces: Eureka Munnings, Olivia Grant, Davenea Bastian; Aunt: Vernessa Williams; and a host of other Family and Friends too numerous to mention but not limited to: Deborah Alleyne, Lynette Williams, The Management and Staff of Security Services Bahamas Limited, Bahamas Faith Ministries International, Embassy International, The R.M. Bailey Class of 1978, Woman of Substance Prayer Group and the Doctors and Nurses of the Sealy Ward and Female Medical 1 at The Princess Margaret Hospital.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Saturday 20th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.