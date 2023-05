Linda Franceta Evans, aged 62 of Faith Avenue South, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Gregory Orlando Evans; Daughters: Jessica Moxey, Jewel and Jasmine Evans, Marqui Johnson, and Katelynn Laing; Sons: Jason Cartwright, Kristen Evans, and Mark Johnson; Grandchildren: Hailey Evans, G’Niyah Sturrup, Skye Cartwright, Javonne Moxey, Trinity McKenzie, Desmond Evans, and Jason Jr.; Sister: Darlene Kelly-Higgs; Brothers: Steven & Kevin Grant; Aunt: Vernessa Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.