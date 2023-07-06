DEATH NOTICE

MRS. LINDA LEONA DORSETT-RILEY, age 82 years of #19 Ringwood Drive Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.

Linda was predeceased by her Husband, Clifford Riley; Parents, Anthony and Clara Dorsett; Sons, Brian Tucker and Andre Nelson; Brothers, Dr. Rudolph Dorsett, Lawrence and Nathaniel Dorsett

She is survived by her Sons: Larry Dorsett Tucker and Kenton Tucker; Daughters: Linda Tucker, Nathalie Nelson, and Sophia Ridgell; Son-in-law: Dwayne Ridgell; Daughter-in-law: Deidre Tucker; Numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Louise Deveaux, Pearlymae Mott and Carmen Jones; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and many other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.