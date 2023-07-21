Funeral service Rev. Linkwood Kingsley Thompson age 54 of Zhara Close Sandilands Village, Nassau Bahamas, who died on Tuesday July 4 2023 at Baptist Health Hospital in Miami Florida, will be held at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, Sandy Port, on Saturday July 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Lloyd C. Smith, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

He is survived by His wife of 28 years: Rev. Anadell Thompson; Daughters: Sarah and Abigail Thompson; Parents: Rev. Dr. Joseph and Pearl Thompson; Sister: Prophetess Koralee Brathwaite; Brother: Rev. Kirkwood Thompson; Sisters in Law: Kaynell Thompson, Robertha Stuart, Gwendolyn Pedican, Michelle McGregor, Curtis, Hyacinth Hanna, Laurie Hanna, Paula Josey, Alicia Bethel, Arlene Bullard, Dianne Hanna, Madeline Hanna, Natasha Sands, Jill Higgs, Erica (Alvin) Collie; Brothers in Law: Bishop Ian Brathwaite, Stephen Hanna, Paul Hanna Jr., Brent Hanna, Pedro Stuart, Troy Pedican, Cartwell Curtis, Hasley Sands, Kenneth Bethel, Pastor Cassell Higgs, Pedro Bullard, Eric Sweeting Jr.; Adopted Brothers & Friends: Brian Miller (Kernette), Anthony Winston, Dr. Dante Bazard (Cheryl), Philip Rolle (Sheree); Adopted Father-in-law: Eric Sweeting (Valderine); Nieces: Tameica Lightbourne, Terrel Thompson, Alphanique Swann, Shantre Pedican, Ebony Pedican, Cardea Curtis, Cardeisha Curtis, Dania Hanna, Stevonjia, Ava, Fage, Toya Hanna, Tiffany Hanna, Jasmine Hanna; Nephews: Joseph and Ian Brathwaite Jr., Travis Sears, Remo, Leslie Hanna Jr., Stephen Jr., Otez Hanna, Darius Brown, Natario Kemp, Marvin Josey Jr., Paul III, Jude, Kenneth III, Charles Newbold, Donovan Hanna; Grand Nephews: Nathaniel and Anthony, Jaleel, David; Grand Nieces: A’Daisha, Layla, Renai, Alaina, Kylah, K’ Maiya; Aunts: Ceola and Rosemary Missick, Irene, Nora and Mariletta Thompson, Degry and Lacitus McGregor, Jennifer Roberts, Idell Reckley, Ruthmae Francis, Traceyann McGregor; Uncles: Rudolph Missick, Felton and Allan Thompson and Rev. Leroy Higgins, Tyrone McGregor, Cardinal, Charlie and Jonathan Fowler; Cousins: Joycelyn Jackson, Constance Collie, Arlington and Nevis Sweeting, Sylvia Collie, Deaconess Dianne Cartwright, Shaneka McPhee, Rev. Alexander, Colamae, Edison, Sterling, Jerome, Iona, Shenika, Dennis and Shefford Missick, Marvin, Assistant Superintendent of Police Elvin Missick, Dellarese Rolle, James, John, and Apostle David McPhee, Louise Gray, Joy Johnson, Eulamae Storr, Netta, Nadine and Kermit Missick, Dudson, Jackie and Emmett Higgins, Altomese Thompson, Finetha, Christopher and Craig Taylor, Victoria Coakley, Annalee Smith, Aldean, Alonzo, Agatha, Alicia and Andreski Thompson, Trevor, Elwood and Adline Thompson, Daphane Newbold, Antoinette Thompson, Patricia McCardy, Kevin Thompson, Gerlean Taylor, Patsy Smith, Carmetha Thompson, Linda Charlton, Tyrone Murphy, Freddy Charlton, Chemarco Godet, Bricemae Gibson, Carmen Moxey, Ronald Murphy, Sherise King, Sherise Molly, Tamia Carroll, Jomar Miller, Jeffery and Kenneth Burrows, Sherilee Strachan, Maryann Carpenter, Karen Horton, Yvonne Behrens, Latoya, Melissa, Brittney and Shanika Thompson, Wendy Bonaby, Breneya Murphy, Tyler, Tanya and TJ Thompson, Annemieker (James) Bodie, Latoya and Alexander McGregor, Shacoya McGregor, Melissa Thompson (Javon), Giovanni (Whit-tia) Barrett, Anishka (Delvon) Barton, Avard McGregor, Frederick Jr. & Theron Hepburn, Leondre McKenzie and Cordae Strachan, Jeron and Jeremy McGregor, Charisma & Latreco Mackey, Trumia, Trinity, Asaj, Delvon & D’Kai, Alma Scott & Family, Pastor Monica Paul and family, Ellen Newton and family, Shirley Brown and family, Angela Riley, Ann & Doramae Scott & family, Una Sweeting & family, Rebecca Newton & family, Douglas Brown & family, Jelly, Cynthia Miller & family, Aretha Thurston & family;

Other Relatives and Friends Including: The officers and members of Bread of Life Baptist Church, Rev. Hermis Pratt and family, Dec. Jeffery Murphy and Family, Dec. Jacob Murphy and Family, Dec. Herbert Burrows and Family, Bro. Ecklin Williamson, Dennis Baker, Rev. Dr. Lloyd Smith and the Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, The Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, Zhara Close, Sandilands Village Community, Sanpin Motors family, Bay Street Garage family, The Atlantis Bahamas Resort, Charles W. Saunders Baptist School family, Jordan Prince Williams Baptist School family, Rev. Vyreen Bain St. Hope Baptist Church, Blanket Sound Andros family, Apostle Dorinda Dean & Miracle Revival International Deliverance family, Rev. Elmond King and Michelle King & New Hope Missionary Baptist Church family, Rev. Franklyn & Antoinette Moss & family, Amos & Jenelin Rolle & family, Anastacia Lambert & family, Vince & Nicole Sweeting & family, Nancy Mackey & family, Jeffrey & Preston Rahming, Jerome, Marva, Leroy, Garvin, Montell Newton and family, Cephas Cooper & Mrs. Cooper, Pastor Leonardo Allen & family, Philip Patton, The Bahamas Department of Corrections, Rev. Dr. Clinton Josey and Family, Pastors of Prayer International, Bishop John C. Parks and the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Winston Salem, North Carolina, Emmanuel Church, The Healing and Deliverance Centre, Minister Catherine Cooper and Family, Bro. Ivan Cleare and Family, Sybil Morris-Pratt and Family, Elder Dorothy Poitier and Family, Shelmar Charlton and Family, The Betsy Bay Social Club, Overseer Randolph Deleveaux and family, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Troy and Nicole Adderley and Family, Rev. Dr. Arthur Charlton and The Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Kevin Collie and Temple of Praise Ministries, Selma University Alumni, Dathan Bodie, Rev. Brent and Evangelist Crystal Ferguson, John Barrett & family, Autopool (Atlantis), Kelly & family, Norman Rahming & family, Clement Taylor & family, Hermes Laing & family, Wildgoose & family, Delano Knowles & family, Dominic Strachan & family, Terrel Roberts & family, The Nassau Village Community, The Blanket Sound & Central Andros Communities, Dr. Don Major, Centerville Medical Center, Private Surgical Ward at Princess Margaret Hospital, Baptist Health Hospital, Miami Florida, Celeste Lockhart, Sears Auto and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.