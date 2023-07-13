DEATH NOTICE

Rev. Linkwood Kingsley Thompson, age 54 of Zhara Close, Sandilands Village, Nassau, The Bahamas, died at Baptist Health Hospital in Miami Florida, on Tuesday July 4, 2023.



He is survived by his wife: Rev. Anadell Thompson; Daughters: Sarah and Abigail Thompson; Parents: Rev. Dr. Joseph and Pearl Thompson; Sister: Prophetess Koralee Brathwaite; Brother: Rev. Kirkwood Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.



The Funeral Service will be announced at a later date.