DEATH NOTICE

MR. LIONEL RAYMOND COOPER, age 72 years of Cooper’s Town, Abaco died at the Cooper’s Town Community Clinic, Cooper’s Town, Abaco died on Monday, April 3rd, 2023

He is survived by his Children: Shantell Cooper-Newbold, Kendrick Cooper and Sarah Demeritte; Son-in-law: Kristan Newbold; Adopted Daughters: Tricia and Rochelle; Grandsons: Nathan Jr., John Javon, Lester, D’Angelo and Raymond; Granddaughters: Kenya, Twaniqua and Stephanie, Great Granddaughter: Melody; Sisters, Brother, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.