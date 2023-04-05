Lip service on land reform

The issues that plague land with regard to proof of, and easier access to, ownership have hampered Bahamians and foreigners looking to invest in The Bahamas for generations.

This problem is acute on New Providence due to scarcity of supply, but spans the archipelago.

Banks know it, attorneys know it, landowners know it and politicians know it.

We hear talk every election season, and often in between, about attempts to fix it.

Yet, here we are in 2023 with one of the country’s largest land developers crying out for a solution.

“The first problem with land policy is just proving to people you own it and protecting your ownership of the land because people [are] stealing it,” said Arawak Homes Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson during the Business Week opening ceremony at University of The Bahamas Monday.

“There’s something that’s been on our books called the Quieting [Titles] Act. It’s a license to thief.

“…In our country, somewhere at some time, we must develop some system of land registration, such that people know this is my land; it’s more difficult for people to steal it.”

Sir Franklyn said creating a more sustainable economy after 50 years of independence requires land reform.

The Davis administration has committed to such reform.

Speaking in the Senate last year February, Attorney General Ryan Pinder indicated that the current administration is serious about reform.

He said Cabinet agreed to appoint a public-private sector committee to review land reform issues in general, “with a view to analyzing the land registration system in The Bahamas”, particularly with regard to obtaining clear title to land.

He said Prime Minister Philip Davis was demonstrating a “sense of urgency” about the issue, but over a year has passed and we have seen no update from said committee.

The Minnis administration was also good at making promises about land reform.

In November 2017, then Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the government was committed to land reform in a “holistic way”.

“This includes improvements to the way land is recorded and title rights passed, to land adjudication programs to settle the vexing issues of generation and Crown land grants,” he said. “Additionally, we must address this outdated law on quieting of land, which is inherently unfair.”

In 2018, then Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson said a formal white paper on land reform was being crafted utilizing bills prepared under the last Ingraham administration years before to address the challenges with land holdings and titles.

“These difficulties range from the poor state of the Cause List Books in the Supreme Court Registry, which make it extremely difficult for lawyers to give unqualified advice on title to land…the difficulty in determining who owns or claims to own any unoccupied lot or parcel of land; the question of the status of generational claims to land — particularly in the Family Islands; the issue of squatter’s rights, if any, and lastly, the status of the Quieting Titles Act and whether or not it should be repealed,” Johnson said.

We are unclear what became of that white paper but we know the Quieting Titles Act is still law today.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also talked a big game on land reform.

During his 2019/2020 budget debate contribution, Minnis spoke of “a land reform initiative” that included the modernization of the Department of Lands and Surveys and the way it deals with Crown land leases and grants.

Minnis said the Bahamian people will be updated accordingly as efforts are made to “bring an antiquated and often outdated Crown land system into the digital and modern world”.

However, during the subsequent budget debate one year later, then Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe told the House of Assembly that the Department of Lands and Surveys would “undergo a significant restructuring exercise” to “enable those seeking a piece they are entitled to as Bahamians to find comfort in their applications and that they are treated with fairness and transparency”.

A system of land registration clearly is not an easy feat to accomplish, but it is a necessary one.

Less lip service on land reform and more action from those who can bring one about would be a refreshing change.