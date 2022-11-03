Funeral Announcement

LISA BAZELA NICHOLS-PERCENTIE, a resident of #32 Bay Lilly Drive, Seabreeze Estates, New Providence, The Bahamas, will be held at 10am, on Friday, November 4th, 2022 at Holy Spirit Anglican Church, Nassau. Officiating will be Reverend Fr. Neil G. Nairn, assisted by Reverend Canon Crosley Walkine and Reverend Fr. DeAngelo Bowe. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Lisa was Predeceased by her parents: Bazel & Patricia; daughter: Victoria; and other close relatives too numerous to mention.

Precious memories forever linger in the hearts of her Husband: Ishmal ‘Floyd’; Daughters: Cymonne (Dominick) & Chelsea; Grandson: Santiago Brother: Robin (Patrice), Vaughn, Dana (Deidre), Xiah (Laurell); Sister: Melissa (James); In-laws: Ren, Eron (Brendlyn), Don (Barbara), Duke (Sherry), Arrie (Debra), Garland (Natasha), Lantasha, Dearlyn, Merely, Gleanor; Aunts & Uncles: Eloise, Clarinetta, Dale, Bernard and Larry; Nieces & Nephews: Sasha, Summer, Sevyy, Xamara, Xiell, Lori, Raquel, Walleacher, Michaela, Doniel, Porteia, Lynette, Cindy, Dashae, Anischa, Claudine, Chryshann, Sanjay, Gigi, Leonette, Iregena, Vaughn Jr., Kyle, Marshall, Andrew, Eric, Dario, Romento, Carlo, Dino; and others too numerous to mention; Cousins: Arlene (Ivan), Gigi (Andrew) Denise (Fuad), Valerie, Campbell (Sharon), Hedda (Phillip), Ellen Jane, Tangie, Ryan, Mark, Brian, Eugene, Craig, Ian, Cheryl, Gigi, Gary, Cynthia, Jenny, Anastacia, Bernadette, Gregory, Francesca; and others too numerous to mention; Adopted Children: Kerrian ‘Suzette’, William, Jeremy, Jermaine, Leshanda, Nicole, Stanell, Kristie, Kimberly, Vashti, Tonia, Keva, Quinesha, Indera; and others too numerous to mention; God Father: Mike Stubbs; God Sisters: Patricia Francis, Stacey Stubbs; God Children: Davina, Rojarra, Khesanh, Christina, Crystal, Cordero, Christopher; The Crew: Margaret (Conrad), Donna, Patrice, Kim, Charlene, Carmetia, Karen and their families. The Tarpum Bay Family; Other Relatives and Special Friends: Rt. Hon. Brave Davis, Hon. Perry Christie, Hon. Hubert Ingraham, Hon. Min. Alfred Sears, Hon. Min. Allyson Maynard Gibson, Samuel Johnson & Family, Eunice Boyce & Family, The Davis Family, Hezron ‘Jolly’ Lobosky & Family, George McCartney & Family, The Francis Family, Denise Bethell & Family, Niven Allen & Family, The Armbrister Family, Michael Fernander & Family, The Albury Family, The Stubbs Family, The Babbs Family, Joyce Bain & Family, Ruby Sawyer & Family, Omes Lockhart-Lightbourne, The Outten Family, Jeremiah Rolle & Family, Wayde Nixon & Family, Hollis Delancey & The Roberts Family, Abiyola, Mukesh, Lavinia & Greenmore College Family, The Archer Family, The Turnquest Family, The Godet Family, The McCartney Family, The Fraser Family, The Moss Family, The Percentie Clans, The Evans Family, The Rolle Family, The Walkes Family, Kenneth and Harvey Cash & Family, Pat Mortimer & Family, The Simms Family, The Chippinities, The Oakes Field Family, The Cambridge Family, The Hamilton Family, The Johnson Family, The Dames Family, Anthony, Alvin & Craig Knowles Family, Craig Flowers, Stacy and Shauna Bain & Family, The Munnings Family, Geneva McCullers, Michael Dawkins, Vernon Sands, Joy Hanna, Pat Paul, Norman Bastian, Fred Lunn, Stunce Williams, Clint Sawyer, Phillip Brooks, Gary Cooper, Hugh Dames, Anne Bease, Helen Ellis, Constance Gibson, Colona Wallace, Brenda Rose, Sheila Cartwright, Bertha Albury, The Simmons Family, Ellen George & Family, Clients of Topps’ Party Time Catering, Topps’ Souse House Staff & Customers, Holy Spirit Family, The Tamales, St. Matthew Breakfast Group, S.A.S. Class of 2004, P.M.H. Female Medical 1 Staff & Dialysis Unit; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm.