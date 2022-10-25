Living life to the fullest

Odessa Duncombe lived her life following the rules. She made a plan and did everything systematically. Now, she just lives. She does not live carelessly, but rather enjoys her life.

It’s like a light at the end of the tunnel for Duncombe, 44, a breast cancer survivor.

“I don’t know if this is going to come back,” she said.

To get to where she is today, Duncombe, who was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2020, went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy, which she started in November 2020, followed by 30 rounds of radiation. She also opted for a double mastectomy.

On September 28, 2020, the day before her 42nd birthday, Duncombe had both of her breasts removed.

“The hardest part of my cancer journey was the chemotherapy treatment,” she said.

It was treatment she had to do six months into the pandemic, and Duncombe was not allowed to have visitors.

The mother of two boys said it was an isolating and lonely experience. Duncombe is grateful to be alive and thankful that her surgery was successful.

Nearly two months prior to her surgery, she was diagnosed with stage two cancer. By the day of her surgery, her cancer, which doctors categorized as “aggressive”, had grown.

Unlike some other women, who understandably agonize over the decision to remove their breast following a cancer diagnosis, Duncombe said the decision was easy for her.

“I didn’t really think about it,” she said.

“I didn’t ask any questions. I told them what I wanted done. I didn’t want one off. I wanted both removed.

“If the doctor had given me options, I may have done one. But I didn’t want to have to go through that again.”

Statistics show that Bahamian women are diagnosed with breast cancer at an earlier age than other women. Bahamian women are also dying at a younger age.

While these statistics are not new, they have frightened some women into temporarily ignoring the lump they feel in their breast.

Duncombe said women shouldn’t waste time seeking help.

She also admits that through her treatment, she wasn’t always strong. Her lowest, she said, came during her third round of chemotherapy.

“On my third round of chemotherapy, I remember telling my mom, ‘Just leave me and let me die. I don’t wanna fight anymore.’ That’s how bad it was.

“I sat on the bathroom floor and said I’m just done. I had given up.”

Duncombe did not give up.

She said she still has hard days.

“I have recovered in terms of doing the treatment that the doctors required me to do but, mentally, it’s still challenging,” she said.

Duncombe discovered the lump in her breast. She had a habit of touching her breasts. She went to her mother, who is a nurse, and they decided to seek medical advice.

She had a mammogram and subsequent biopsy. Then, she put the diagnostic test out of her mind.

“Not until I got the [telephone] call did I remember that I did a biopsy. I wasn’t thinking about it at all. I pushed it to the back of my brain.”

It was confirmed on September 2, 2020 that she had stage two breast cancer.

“Now, when I found out, of course I had a meltdown. I cried right away. I started talking to myself.”

Duncombe went to her mom, telephoned her children, and told them she had cancer. She said she then walked out of the house.

“I guess I was in denial,” she said. “That was my way of dealing with it.”

But she also did not waste time in determining her course of action.

While Duncombe’s strength is evident, she said making her decision was not as easy as it sounds.

“I won’t lie and tell you that it’s easy. I still have moments. Physically, I don’t mind that the breasts are gone, but sometimes I still want them to be there. It’s hard. It’s hard.”

Since her experience, Duncombe said she values life even more.

“Having gone through it, I live each day as if it’s my last because cancer doesn’t have to kill me – something else might.”

She encouraged other cancer patients who may be struggling with a recent diagnosis that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I would honestly say to anybody that has just gotten their diagnosis, don’t take it as a death sentence, because it’s not. I’ve been in dialogue with people who had stage four cancer and the doctors gave them three months to live and they are celebrating 14 years in remission.

“It’s a hurdle that you can climb over. And you don’t have to do it by yourself.”

A group of researchers at the University of Miami began studying breast cancer in Bahamian women more than 20 years ago in a bid to determine why local women were developing the disease at such a young age.

The average age of diagnosis among Bahamian women is 42. In the United States, it’s 62. The difference is stark.

Statistics also show that 43 percent of women who die from breast cancer in The Bahamas are under the age of 50.

Through other phases of the study, researchers say it quickly became obvious that abnormal genes were causing Bahamian women to develop breast cancer at much younger ages than their American counterparts.

What researchers also found startling was that 44.6 percent of those Bahamian women diagnosed have late-stage breast cancer compared to 12 percent of American women.

Bahamian health officials currently use the American Cancer Society’s screening recommendations which call for screening at age 40.

Duncombe encourages women not to waste time.

Risk factors you cannot change include getting older – the risk for breast cancer increases with age; most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50; genetic mutations – inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Women who have inherited these genetic changes are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Reproductive history – early menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 – exposes women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer; having dense breasts – dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can sometimes make it hard to see tumors on a mammogram. Women with dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer. Personal history of breast cancer or certain noncancerous breast diseases; family history of breast or ovarian cancer; and previous treatment using radiation therapy.

In October, breast cancer and awareness are heightened. One of the most recognizable symbols, the breast cancer ribbon, has become the universal symbol of breast cancer, a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control.

The pink ribbon illustrates the cause in raising awareness and bringing together women in solidarity. From a simple piece of ribbon affixed with a pin, a person is able to show their support for someone battling breast cancer, and the hope for a brighter future.

There are different types of breast cancer. The most common types of breast cancer are invasive ductal carcinoma, and invasive lobular carcinoma, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention.

In ductal, the cancer cells begin in the ducts, then grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body.

In invasive, cancer cells begin in the lobules (a gland that makes milk), then spread from the lobules to the breast tissues that are close by. The invasive cancer cells can also spread to the other parts of the body.

The type of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer, according to the CDC.