FUNERAL SERVICE for LIVINGSTON ALEXANDER “PLUMBER” TAYLOR-MCPHEE, age 57 years of Taylor Street, Nassau Village; and formerly of George Town, Exuma who died on Sunday, June 19th, 2022 will be held, 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9th at The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Blue Hill Road. Officiating will be Pastor Alfred Stewart, assisted by Other Ministers of Religion. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

He will be loving remembered by his Brothers: Leroy and James McPhee

Four Sisters & their Spouses: Louise (Watson) McPhee and Shirley (Exilas) McPhee-Dieudonne, Miriam Bain (Hilary), and Doreen Strachan

Nieces: Dena (Angel) Williams, Shenequa Mcphee, Sherintia (Charles), Efferenette, and Latera McKenzie, Samantha (Kareem) Pickering, and Joslene Dieudonne

Sister-in-law: Norma McPhee

Aunt: Daisy Ingraham

God Child: Marvin Murphy, Jr.

Grand Nieces and Nephews: Terecina, Terrissa, Marissa, Teranique, Tavanique, Terez, and Terrance Jr Knowles. Terrell, Deon, Daisa, Denazio, Princess, and Shenandoah Knowles. Rashard Newman, Diamond Wallace, Tarjai Cleare, Savanya Mott, Satara Taylor, Demetrius Robinson, D’Angel Williams, Cianna, Deandrea, and Jonah McKenzie, Nicolas and Naija Lightbourn, Lauren Ingraham, Grace, Taneil, and Taylor Strachan, Ajani Johnson, Ayden, and Malia McPhee-Brown, Malinda McDonald, Jason Pickering, Jodi, Laron, Shamara, and Jarvis Frazier, Jala, and Jaliyah Dieudonne

Cousins: David Dames of Florida, Willamae (Don) Lotmore, Juanita Roberts, Penny, Zetta, Robert and Shawn Saunders of Bimini, Maceo, Wayne, Odette, and Shavon Seymour, Andy, Kizzy McPhee, Doris Rolle, Margaret (Kenneth) Adderley, Eleanor (Eugene) and Marilyn Miller, Sharon Ingraham, Moses, Sonny, Junior and Noel, and Ann Curry and Norma (Emmette) Farrington, Zenabeth Sands, Andrea Saunders, Melissa Ferguson, Antoinette Knowles, Renee Roberts, Annamae Gelin, Alexander, Natalie, Paulette, and Elvara Taylor, Solomon, Vera, and Brenda Taylor Raynell Bowe, Margo, Carla, Uriah, and Marva Gibson, Raynell Bowe, Rev. Utah Taylor, Senator Maxine Seymour, Jane Musgrove, Maxine Bethel, Christine Clarke, Sabrina Musgrove, Rev. Cranston Evans Oralee, Sheila, and Gladstone and Andy McPhee.

Other Relatives and Friends: Marvin Murphy, Pastor Alfred Stewart, and the New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Family, Mrs. Anna and Family, The Morley Family, Scotty Damianos and Family, Keith, Debbie, and Gurth Knowles, Stafford, and Shenique Smith, Nellie Smith, and Family, Rowena Brown and Family, Mary Johnson and Family Ricardo Rolle and Family, Una and Joanne Gilbert, Emma, Onya, George, and Rodney, Patricia Belle and Family, The McPhee and Taylor Extended Families of Exuma, The Freeman Smith, Nassau Village, and Kemp Road communities, Jeffery Williams and Family, Tyrone Wilson and Family. Other friends and relatives are too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Friday, July 8th, from 11:30am to 5:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am at the church until service time.