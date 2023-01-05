Funeral service for the late Livingstone Cleare age 78 years of #42 Roberts Blvd and formerly of Crooked Island will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church Baillou Hill Rd & Wulff Rd on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Roderick Bain assisted by Fr. Kristopher Higgs. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums John F Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road New Providence, The Bahamas.

Cherished memories will always be remembered by his wife of 58 years; Dorine Cleare. Children: Bridgette (Robert) Fernander, Winston (Yolanda) Cleare one adopted daughter: Christine Rolle; five grandchildren: Quantel, Quaneisha and Quantasia Fernander Winston Jr. and Wayde Cleare; one brother: Mike (Rachael) Cleare of Rochester New York; nine sisters-in-law: Violet Hayes of New York, Barbara Thornhillof Grand Bahama, Patricia Thompson, Daisy Darling, Gloria Jones-Thompson, Carmen Smith, Stephanie Johnson, Wendy Jones, Loretta Jones; three brothers-in-law: Wenzel. Donald, and Nelson Jones; nieces: Marina, Cyprianna, MaryAnn, Montasca, Michresha, and Romankes Clare, Rev. Sharon Cleare, Khalilah Bullard, Katrell (Livingston) Brown, Renee, Carlett, Tia, and Dainette Cleare Movanee Ferguson, Donnell Rolle, Marsha Ferguson, Patrice Miller, Dale Burrows, Betty Kemp, Bridgeanne Cornish, Scieska, Oralee, and Shanelle Jones, Sophie Moore, LaKeva, Gina, and Eva Thompson, KoKeisha Deveaux, Shenique Demeritte, Joanne Stuart, Carla Jackson, Monique Johnson, Tanya Johnson, Cassandra Hayes, Stacy Williams; Nephews: Wendell, Marlon and Sidney Cleare, Glynroy, Dennis, and Kenny Clare, Kino Bullard, Shelmar Winters, Ronald and Enos Johnson, Fabien Ferguson, Romaine Rolle, Deanza Thompson, Vandyke, Derek and Raymond Lightbourne, Steven and Bernard McKinney, Elwood Jones, Jonathon Smith, Kenny Johnson, Bentley, Lacavan and Shawn Jones, Darren and Ellis Darling, grand nieces, grand nephews, and numerous relatives and friends including: Samuel J Kemp, Pilot Cow Scavella, Mr. & Mrs. Elvin Russell and family, Lynda Hunt and family, Mr. & Mrs. Mackey and family, Mrs. Shirley Wallace and family, Mr. Joseph Adderley, Ms. Nottage and family, Hue Johnson and family, Mrs. Johnson and family, Enid and family, Don Williams and family, Mr. & Mrs. Woodside and family, George and Camille, Ms. Longley and family, Marva Roberts and family, Saquaynell “Speedy” Horton, Kyesha Johnson, Mr. & Mrs, Ozzie Sawyer and family, Mr. & Mrs. Brown and family, Craig and family, Joanne and family, Ms. Butler and family, Prince and family, Mr. & Mrs. Steve Miller and family, Ferdinand Musgrove and family, Allan McPhee, Mr. & Mrs. Collie and family, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Sturrup and family, Stafford Knowles, Eugene Thompson and family, Francis Ansah, Elaine Woodside, Shane Culmer, Terrance Stubbs Caregivers: Miriande Petit & Vana Special Thanks: to the Doctors and Nurses of The Princess Margaret Hospital, the wonderful people of Nassau Village, Hope Gardens, Pinewood Gardens, and the Robinson Road Families, the Staff of The D’Albenas Agency Ltd, Lightbourne Trading, Island Wholesale, Bahamas Foodservice, Original Patties, Milo B Butler & Sons Ltd.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church from 8:30 a.m. until service time.