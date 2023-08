Death Notice For Llody George Fearon ,65

A resident of White Lane. Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 5th August, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte Ferguson – Fearon , Children: Kganne , Matthew and , Chelle Fearon, Two Sister: Eula And Yvonne Fearon, nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral Announcements will be announced at a later date.