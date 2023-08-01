State Recognized Funeral Service for The President of The Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, Rev. Dr. Lloyd C. Smith, 74 yrs., a resident of Saffron Hills, West Bay Street & formerly of Abaco, will be held at Mount Horeb Baptist Cathedral, Sandy Port, on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Bishop Carrington S. Pinder, assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish his memories are:

Wife of 52 years: Minister Linda Smith

Brother: Feaster Smith

Sisters: Athream, Nichole, Jacqueline Smith

Brothers-In law: Colin Wright, Christopher Wright, ( Sonia) Berne Wright, (Tanya) Kendal Wright, Robert Wright, Edward Wright., Mervin Wright.( Violet )

Sisters- In law: Buena Wright, Anita Ramsey, Susan Cargill, (Dr. Patrick) Kimberly Thurston, ((Mitchell) Bridgette Williams ( Lester)

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

Grand Daughters: Meltisha Smith, Alisha Smith; Grand Sons: Trevor Smith Jr, Travon Smith, Trevin Smith

Great Grand Daughters: Treasure Brown, Saya Smith, Anaya Smith

Other Relatives and Friends: Akisha Smith, Blythe & Stephanie Duncanson, Barton Duncanson, Rev. Dr. Gilbert Smith, Bishop Michael & Dr. Hilda Symonette, Dr. Anthony Carroll & Rev. Cheryl Carroll, Rev. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey, and Rev. Jessie Hinsey, Bishop Stanley Ferguson & Rev. Irene Ferguson, Rev. Robert Colebrook & Rev. Tonia Colebrook, Rev. Dr. Michael J. Symonette, Bishop Carrington Pinder & Rev. Sabrina Pinder, Bishop Lockwood Deleveaux & Rev. Florence Deleveaux, Rev. Dr. Leroy Major & Mrs. Curlean Major, Rev. Theodore Dorsett & Sis. Sandra Dorsett, Bishop Delton Fernander & Min. Calpernia Fernander, Bishop Arnold Josey & Elder Vernita Josey, Bishop David Braynen, Rev Hartman Nixon & Min. Laverne Nixon, Bishop Victor Cooper & Min. Frances Cooper, Rev. Dewitt Hutchinson & Mrs. Hutchinson, Rev. Dr. Wilton Strachan & Mrs. Strachan, Rev. Dr. Roscoe Rolle & Min. Yvonne Rolle, Rev. Isolene Rolle, Rev. Adam Brown & family, Rev. E. John Newton & Family, Rev. Dr. Philip McPhee & Rev. Charlene McPhee, Rev. Dr. William Thompson. Rev. Dr. Diana Francis, Bishop Gloria Ferguson National Baptist Convention USA, CBF, Bahamas National Baptist Convention, Mount Horeb Baptist Church, Independent Baptist Association , Morning Star Baptist Association, Zion United Baptist Convention, Bahamas Baptist Association, Bahamas Baptist Union, Faculty and students of Jordan Prince William High School, and Charles Saunders High School.

Friends may pay their last respects at The William Thompson Baptist Auditorium, Jean Street, on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. -5:00 p.m.