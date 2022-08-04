Obituaries

Lloyd Davis

Death Notice 

For 

Lloyd Davis, 62 of Kennedy Subdivision and formerly of United Estates, San Salvador, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 30th July, 2022

Pre-deceased by his parents; Alfred and Vergina Davis

Left to mourn the memories of Lloyd are his 4 Sisters: Elvise Davis, Kirlean Thompson, Theresa Joachim and Laverne Davis; 1 Brother: Andrew Davis Sr.; Aunts: Mathred Musgrove, Glendina Johnson, Barbra Lightfoot, Coramae Cadette, Beulah Davis and Blossom black; 1 Uncle: Desmond Davis; 8 Nieces: Schequell Dean, Temmeal Thompson, Deandrea Thompson, Latoya Butler, Latia Lee, Edrika Reckley, Talesha Joachim and Shantia Smith; 3 Nephews: Tamaro Culmer, Andrew Davis Jr. and Edricko Davis; 5 Grandnephews: 5 Grandnieces:; 4 Great-grandnieces; 2 Great-grandnephews; and a house of other relatives, cousins, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

May his soul Rest In Peace

