Death Notice

For

Lloyd Davis, 62 of Kennedy Subdivision and formerly of United Estates, San Salvador, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 30th July, 2022

Pre-deceased by his parents; Alfred and Vergina Davis

Left to mourn the memories of Lloyd are his 4 Sisters: Elvise Davis, Kirlean Thompson, Theresa Joachim and Laverne Davis; 1 Brother: Andrew Davis Sr.; Aunts: Mathred Musgrove, Glendina Johnson, Barbra Lightfoot, Coramae Cadette, Beulah Davis and Blossom black; 1 Uncle: Desmond Davis; 8 Nieces: Schequell Dean, Temmeal Thompson, Deandrea Thompson, Latoya Butler, Latia Lee, Edrika Reckley, Talesha Joachim and Shantia Smith; 3 Nephews: Tamaro Culmer, Andrew Davis Jr. and Edricko Davis; 5 Grandnephews: 5 Grandnieces:; 4 Great-grandnieces; 2 Great-grandnephews; and a house of other relatives, cousins, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

May his soul Rest In Peace