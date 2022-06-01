Loan arrears continue downward trend

Lower loan arrears signaled improved credit quality during the month of April, as fewer delinquencies were reported among commercial and mortgage credit holders.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) reported that total private sector arrears trended down by roughly two percent, which represents $15.3 million, to $725.6 million.

“An analysis by loan type showed that commercial arrears fell by $8.5 million (11.1 percent) to $68.1 million, attributed to reductions in both the short-term and non-accrual categories, by $7.3 million (24 percent) and $1.2 million (2.6 percent), respectively,” revealed the Central Bank.

“Similarly, mortgage delinquencies moved lower by $3.9 million (0.9 percent) to $417.4 million, owing to a $9.0 million (3.1 percent) decline in the long-term component, which outweighed the $4.7 million (3.2 percent) rise in short-term arrears. Likewise, consumer arrears decreased by $2.9 million (1.2 percent) to $240.1 million, as the $5.5 million (3 percent) falloff in the non-accrual segment outstripped the $2.7 million (4.5 percent) growth in the short-term component.”

While non-performing loans trended downward, the Central Bank said short-term delinquencies remained relatively flat.

Disaggregated by the average age of delinquency, non-performing loans (NPLs) reduced by $15.3 million (three percent) to $490.2 million, with the attendant ratio declining by 26 basis points to nine percent and with decreases in NPL rates for mortgages, by 30 basis points to 10.6 percent; consumer loans, by 23 basis points, to 8.9 percent; and commercial loan rates, by 18 basis points to five percent,” the CBOB said.

“Meanwhile, short-term arrears (31-90 days) held steady at $235.3 million, with the associated ratio almost unchanged at 4.3 percent.”

Overall, local banks decreased total loan loss provisions by $16.9 million, wrote off an estimated $15.7 million in claims and recovered around $3.8 million.