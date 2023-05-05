Loan arrears increase in March

After consecutive months of declines, loan arrears increased during the month of March, according to the most recent data from The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB).

The CBOB said there was an 8.8 percent increase in total private sector arrears, which climbed $47.7 million.

“An analysis by average age of delinquency showed that short-term arrears (31-90 days) increased by $42.0 million (29.2 percent) to $186.2 million, resulting in the relevant ratio firming by 79 basis points to 3.5 percent of total private sector loans. Similarly, nonperforming loans (NPLs) rose by $5.7 million to $402.8 million, with the corresponding ratio moving higher by 13 basis points to 7.5 percent—with increases in the NPL rates for mortgages, by 29 basis points to 9.9 percent and commercial loans, by 13 basis points to 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, the NPL rate for consumer loans decreased by 11 basis points to 5.8 percent,” the Central Bank said.

“A disaggregation by loan type revealed that mortgage delinquencies increased by $40.9 million (12.6 percent) to $365.0 million, as the short-term component grew by $33.6 million (39.5 percent) and the non-accrual segment, by $7.4 million (3.1 percent).”

Data showed that commercial loan arrears in particular rose 7.3 percent to $56.9 million, led by a 40 percent rise in short-term arrears.

“Consumer loan delinquencies also moved higher, by $2.9 million (1.8 percent) to $167.0 million, given a $4.6 million (9.2 percent) rise in the short-term segment, which exceeded the $1.7 million (1.5 percent) decline in the non-accruals component. Meanwhile, banks reduced their total provisions by $13.6 million (3.6 percent) to $367.7 million in March. As a result, the ratio of total provisions to arrears moved lower by 8.0 percentage points to 62.4 percent,” CBOB said.

“Further, the ratio of total provisions for NPLs decreased by 4.7 percentage points to 91.3 percent. During the review month, banks also wrote off an estimated $5.5 million in overdue loans and recovered approximately $5.4 million. In comparison to March 2022, the total private sector arrears rate declined by 2.7 percentage points. Specifically, the short-term segment decreased by 0.9 percentage points, while the non-accrual component fell by 1.8 percentage points. Further, by loan type, the arrears rate on consumer loans moved lower by 3.5 percentage points; commercial credit, by 2.5 percentage points; and mortgages, by 2.0 percentage points.”

Nonetheless the bank said on a year-to-date basis, total private sector arrears decreased by 3.5 percent.

Speaking to the credit conditions in the market during the first quarter of the year, Central Bank Governor John Rolle said earlier this week that bank lending to the private sector remains constrained overall.

“Based on the latest lending condition survey through the second half of 2022, the volume of requests for loans has increased, but new lending was still pacing slower than debt repayment. Hence, even over the first quarter of 2023, total private sector contracted,” he said.

“However, the contraction was more moderated than in 2022, still holding out prospects for a more incremental increase in total credit by the end of 2023. In the meantime, the domestic banks continued to record healthy reduction in the credit delinquency rate over the first quarter of the year. Continued reduction in the delinquency rate, along with increased use of the credit bureau, is expected to further improve the environment for lending.”