Local banks impose US Fed hike on US-linked accounts

Local banks are adjusting the interest rate of United States (US)-linked bank accounts to keep in line with the increase imposed by the US Federal Reserve.

In response to rising inflation, the Fed hiked interest rates 75 basis points in June and July and intends to increase its price again by 50 basis points in September.

Responding to Guardian Business inquiries, Managing Director and Vice President of Personal Banking of RBC LaSonya Missick said the change would primarily impact commercial and corporate customers and, in some cases, personal accounts.

“The United States Federal Reserve sets the US prime interest rate, which impacts all banks,” she told Guardian Business.

“Therefore, RBC Royal Bank recently announced an increase to its US commercial prime lending rate by 75 basis points following the decision by the Fed.

“As a result, RBC clients who have the interest rate on their credit facilities tied to the US prime rate benchmark have been advised that their interest rate will increase by 0.75 to 5.50 percent. This increase has implications for mainly corporate and commercial clients who operate USD accounts, or personal clients with credit facilities tied to the USD prime-based interest rate. The increase takes effect August 29, 2022.”

CIBC First Caribbean recently implemented the same shift with its customers.

In a notice, it said, “Effective July 29, 2022, CIBC FirstCaribbean will adjust interest rates on loan and overdraft facilities linked to the US Federal Funds rate. This adjustment is in response to the change in the US Federal Funds rate announced by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee in the United States on July 27, 2022.”

The Fed has said it expects its benchmark interest rate to increase to 3.4 percent by the end of this year to offset high inflation.

Despite the hikes, inflation in the US remains at a 40-year high and the impact has trickled down to The Bahamas.

Last month, the National Statistical Institute revealed that the Retail Price Index had jumped six percent in June compared to the same period in 2021.

Contrary to the price hike in the US, the Central Bank of The Bahamas last week relaxed lending qualification criteria for local lending institutions to stimulate more credit flow in the domestic economy.