Local basketball club to attend international tournament

A local sports club known for teaching the fundamentals of basketball during its annual summer camp is now dribbling on international courts. Throughout November, the D-Squad Basketball Club will have scrimmages with high school teams and participate in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU)Turkey Tournament in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The trip, sponsored by Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Limited (CWCO), will give players more exposure and assist with attracting scholarships.

Principal of C.V. Bethel Senior High School and Director of D-Squad Basketball Club Harcourt McCoy said, “CWCO’s donation is a help to parents who, in this time, don’t have the kind of money it would take to send their children off or take care of the accommodations, tournament, food and transportation costs.”

During the check presentation to McCoy, CWCO’s General Manager Bryan Russell underscored the impact the D-Squad Basketball Club has had over its 17-year span.

“For almost a decade, we have seen the talent and character development being fostered during D-Squad Basketball Club’s annual summer camp. It brings us great joy to see Mr. McCoy, his team and the students’ tenacity and commitment make way for new opportunities. As the players take off to compete internationally, we know they will all represent their club and The Bahamas very well. CWCO is extremely proud to continue supporting D-Squad Basketball Club’s mission to foster discipline, hard work, and community spirit,” said Russell.

McCoy said CWCO is a constant in the equation of what D-Squad Basketball Club is doing as a non-profit organization. The club plans to play in local and at least four international tournaments throughout the school year.