Local committee needs financial help to host regatta

Last month, The Bahamas’ National Family Island Regatta made a triumphant return to the Exumas after a two-year hiatus, due to pandemic protocols. Grand Bahama, however, did not have a spot in the region’s top sloop sailing festival.

Local regatta committee members and sloop sailing enthusiasts explained that the reason for Grand Bahama’s absence from the Exuma regatta was a lack of funding. Consequently, they fear that this may result in challenges hosting the annual event, slated for the third week in July at Taino Beach.

Freeport resident, boat builder and owner of sloop sail Two Brothers, Luther Ferguson, explained his absence at this year’s Exuma Regatta.

“Just to take my sloop to Nassau would have cost $1,600,” Ferguson said.

“I asked the Ministry (for Grand Bahama) and corporate sponsors for assistance, but couldn’t get any help.”

The boat builder thinks the government needs to get more involved in supporting native sloop sailing and noted it’s not just the entertainment that makes these events.

Chairperson of the Grand Bahama Regatta Committee Chervita Campbell shares the same concern when it comes to national event funding.

“We have five MPs on Grand Bahama and each could assist using their constituency funding,” Campbell said.

“This will allow their constituents, vendors, and other business owners to make money, too.”

Elaborating on the need for residents to understand how staging an event like this helps the economy, Campbell said, “Hotel or rental accommodation, cars, restaurants, bars, beauty salons, food vendors will all see an increase in business.

“Grand Bahamians need to embrace regatta. The opportunity to make money is there. Exuma’s residents understand this. Grand Bahamians just expect it to happen.”

Campbell said the cost of staging a regatta on Grand Bahama is far more than that of Andros, Cat Island, Exuma, and Long Island, simply because there are only two sloops in Freeport and shipping the sloops needed for a decent regatta is not cost-effective.

“To barge in sloops (five) will cost at least $21,000. One option would be if the government could step in and negotiate a better barging cost,” Campbell said.

“We do not have this funding right now.”

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting told Grand Bahama News, “We note that Grand Bahama continues to build a robust sailing community and, as interest continues to grow, the government will support the island’s sailing ventures.

“We have been supportive of these economic bursts for Family Islands, and we are excited as a ministry to start to organize and support Family Islanders. As a government, we want to get back to normal as soon as possible. We want to encourage Bahamians to support our local economies with us as we continue to launch new initiatives to foster economic and cultural growth.”

Campbell acknowledged the support of the minister and his ministry, but noted that the funds sent by them are used to accommodate and feed the sailors as well as provide the prize money at the event.

Campbell and her committee recently met with the minister for Grand Bahama to discuss the way forward.

The meeting went well but, with new budgets still not accessible, Campbell told GB News that putting on the regatta may have to be postponed for another year.

While both parties agreed residents are eager to get back to the activities dampened by COVID protocols, it was suggested that the event be scaled down again.

“I feel it would be to our detriment (to scale back) and, hopefully, we can work with the Ministry for Grand Bahama to stage an event that allows people to make money,” Campbell said.

For now, Campbell confirmed that she and her team are continuing with all their plans and hope the Ministry for Grand Bahama will be able to assist with the event.

Stephen Johnson, general manager at the Ministry of Tourism in Grand Bahama, acknowledged that the promotion of an event in July is rather late, however, he said the regatta committee has the Ministry of Tourism’s full support in making the 2022 regatta successful.

For now, Campbell and her committee are hopeful that corporate Grand Bahama and other stakeholders will come forth with some assistance for the event to be more than a family fun day.