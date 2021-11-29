Local contractor confident about Abaco luxury home boom starts recruitment

Local general contractor Endeavor Development International Limited is certain of growth in business on Abaco after seeing the resurgence of second home development, prompting the company to carry out a recruitment drive on Grand Bahama this week in a search of industry talent, the company’s Human Resources Manager Erin Alberte told Guardian Business.

Alberte said there are great signs that the world continues to open up and that Abaco is emerging as a second home mecca once again.

She explained that the company is positioned to help to boost the economies of Abaco and The Bahamas in general.

“As long as persons want these luxurious homes with great craftmanship that we’ve demonstrated, we expect that business will continue to increase,” said Alberte.

She explained that while the company is certain there is a lot of talent on Grand Bahama, it is also still looking nationwide.

“We’re satisfied that there is a great deal of talent in Grand Bahama. In fact, we have Grand Bahamians working for the company now top to bottom and we’re very confident that we’re going to be able to find those qualified Bahamians to fit the openings that we have.”

The company is looking for site superintendents, a project manager and a camp administrator.

Alberte said in a press statement that the company depends on talented Bahamians to provide “global citizens with world-class, luxurious homes in Abaco” and will focus its latest recruitment drive on the people of Grand Bahama.

The job fair is expected to take place tomorrow from 10 am to 2 pm at the Canal House at the Pelican Bay Hotel in Freeport.

“Immediately five positions are being advertised and we are confident we will fill those positions with top Bahamian talent,” the press statement noted.

“Endeavor Development International Limited is truly committed to growing the Bahamian economy. The combination of an extraordinary product, the creation of jobs and the strengthening of professional careers bode well for economic growth.

“We are grateful for the residents of Abaco, the leadership support base in Grand Bahama, the commitment the Bahamas government continues to demonstrate and our international associates and stakeholders.”

Alberte said she expects more recruitment drives in the near future.