Local swim club breaks multiple records at nationals

YMCA Waverunners of Grand Bahama are riding the wave of success after winning multiple races over the Independence Day holiday weekend, shattering numerous records in the process.

The 50th Bahamas National Swimming Championship was held on New Providence at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex July 7-10 with 12 teams participating. For the fourth consecutive year, Mako Aquatics Club from New Providence won the overall title, scoring 2,011 points at this year’s meet.

YMCA Waverunners from Grand Bahama finished second with 1,643 points while Barracuda Swim Club, also from New Providence, placed third with 1,568 points. Despite a second-place finish, YMCA Waverunners managed to swim away with numerous records.

Ellie Gibson broke the record for the 13-14 boys 400 meter (m) freestyle with a time of 4:17.68. Skyler Smith of Waverunners tied for the record with Alissa Ferguson of Barracuda Swim Club for 9-10 girls 200m individual medley with a time of 2:49.46, their time replacing the record of Je’Nae Saunders that was unbroken for 17 years.

Lelah Lewis now holds the 11-12 girls 50m fly record with a time of 30:12.

Lewis said, “I was nervous going into the finals because I placed third in the prelims. I was excited and shocked to know that I broke the national record.”

There were also multiple national records broken by the Waverunners during the relay portion. The boys 9-10 team in the 200m free relay consisting of Harold Simmons, Sean Norville-Smith, Blake Comarcho and Nitayo Knowles dominated their race, clocking a time of 2:08.40.

“I was really happy when we won because I was unsure if we could do it even though we trained so hard,” Blake said.

“The other teams probably underestimated us, too, but I’m glad we were still able to win.”

Simmons said, “I was confident that we would win.

“We are a really good relay team and we practice very hard. I jumped with joy when I realized we broke the record. This is my first time doing that and I’m happy my name will be in the record books.”

Additionally, Waverunners’ Mia Patton, Tristen Hepburn, Zoe Williamson and Ellie Gibson captured the win in the 13-14 mixed 200m medley with a time of 2:23.95, setting a new meet record.

Waverunners also managed to win the most gold medals of the meet with 67 to Mako’s 54 and Barracuda’s 40.

Waverunners coach John Silvera said, “Going into the meet, my expectation was for the swimmers to drop their times as well as push themselves in every race to be the best. They were nervous, however, that changed once we got there. The kids were thrilled when we got second overall and we all jumped in the pool to celebrate together.”

He also said he is looking forward to more.

“Swimming requires consistency to become good. It doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.

“I expect and hope that these kids keep pushing themselves to be the best they can be at this sport and that they keep at it.”

Freeport Aquatics Club Sharks also attended the championships. Despite not securing any of the national records, Coach Kadesha Culmer insists that she is extremely proud of her team.

“All of my swimmers made personal records at the meet,” Culmer said.

“They did exactly what they needed to do and that is bettering themselves each time. With each nationals, they are getting closer and closer to their goal. They are improving every day.

“Some of the highlights of the event included brothers Joshua and Jeremiah Newry winning individual medals in their backstroke races and having the 13-14 boys relay team winning a bronze medal on the first night in the 200 meter free.”

That team consisted of Chad Adams, Ayden Bain, Nicholes Carey, and Clarence Carter Jr.

Adams said, “When we won the bronze medal, we were so excited. It felt good to win a medal and to also break my personal record.”

He also expressed that this nationals was “the best one I’ve been to”.

“Our parents were able to attend this year, which was great because they couldn’t last year,” he said.

Both the YMCA Waverunners and Freeport Aquatics are looking forward to next year’s competition.

When asked what can be expected from the Waverunners in the future, Blake said, “Expect us to break even more records.”

Meanwhile, Coach Culmer is optimistic that Freeport Aquatics will do even better at next year’s meet.

“The experience at nationals this year was rewarding and necessary. It opened their eyes to a different level of competition. A fire has been lit within the team and they are ready to work even harder, and are excited about next year.”