Graveside Service

Lofton Alexander Dames, age 68 years, a resident of #30 Fleming Avenue, Yamacraw East, and formerly of High Rock, South Andros, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the Graveside of the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads. Officiating will be Rev. Rapeth Rigby, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Lofton was Predeceased by his Mother: Diana Dames; Father: Eric Dames, Brothers: Edgar Thomas and Leroy Joseph.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his Sisters: Eulamae Rolle, Carnie Gibson; Children: Lenwood Dames of Miami Florida, Lofteria Dames; Daughter in Law: Versy Dames; Grand Children: Lenwood Jr., Darnel, Imani, Carter Dames of Miami Florida and Fay Dames; Sister in law: Jane Grant of Freeport Grand Bahama, Enid Dames of Bimini; Brother in Law: Granik Rolle, Caleb Gibson, Anthony Rolle, Nelson Rolle, Wayde Miller; Nieces: Barbara Christine Dames of Freeport Grand Bahama, Nickolette Dames Mckinney, Angie Dames, Diana Forbes, Owen, Lashan Gray, Ikemonique Forbes, Anayah Mckenzie, Greneka Rolle, Nakesha Rolle, D’ante Miller, Maria Rolle; Nephews: Tyrone Dames of California, Ricardo Dames, Dangelo Miller, Barry Mckenzie, Eduardo Mckenzie; Family and Friends: Estella Smith, Albertha Johnson, Virgie Saunders, Albertha Demeritte, Brendalee Knowles, Sargent 1343 Marilyn Thomas, Louise Stubbs, Marilyn Alcinor, Elanor Rolle of the Bluff South Andros, Tifany Rolle, Ilene Bell, Florence Bell, Flora Davis, Dave Jennifer Kelly, Ivy March, Corporal 2679 Christine Allen, Lilymae Smith of the Bluff South Andros, Robert Cartwright , Reuben Dudley Taylor Issac Rolle, Barry Rolle, Nathaniel Strachan, Alfred Dames of Montreal Canada, William Miler of Bimini, Joseph(Ding) Miller, Leroy Smith of the Bluff South Andros, Ralph Smith, Daniel Johnson, Deborah Demerite, Emmanuel, Mallory Green, Natalie Green, Marionette Arnette, Diann Smith, Lily Blatch, Quennie, Barry, Charles, Pastor Raphet and Family, Yvette Jordan and Family, Ingrid Bonaby Simmons and Family, Glenroy Knowles and Family, Lita Forbes and Family, Carl Kemp and Family, Charles Johnson and Family, Annabel Davis, Maljack, Celange Marcel, Sheniqua Dames and Family, Willamae Farrington and Family, Linda Evans and Family, Naomi Martha Jones and Family, The entire High Rock and Bluff South Andros. Immigration Family, nurse and staff of male surgical war d 1 at PMH; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12noon to 5pm.