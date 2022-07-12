Long Island MP testifies in libel case

Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson began his testimony on Friday in his intentional libel case against businessman Gregory Miller, who is accused of defaming Gibson after his company wasn’t awarded a contract to perform capital works for the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC).

Miller has denied the charges at his trial before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Gibson, the Free National Movement’s member of Parliament for Long Island and the former executive chairman for WSC, testified that he was taken aback when he saw a $200 online transfer from Miller’s company, Apex Underground Utilities, to the account that he shared with his girlfriend at the time, Alexandria Mackey.

The “uninvited” deposit was made in December 2018; however, Gibson testified that he did not see the deposit until January 2019.

After speaking to his girlfriend, Gibson said he asked the bank to initiate an investigation into the deposit.

According to Gibson, the bank reversed the transfer and apologized to him following the investigation.

Gibson testified that he believed that the deposit was intended to “entrap” him because it was done on the date that the Long Island tenders came out.

Miller’s company had submitted bids to lay pipes for a project in Long Island. Despite submitting the lowest bid, Apex Underground Utilities was not awarded the contract.

The WSC board considered contracts over $100,000.

Gibson testified that the lowest bidder was not always successful because contractors had to meet all standards and guidelines put in place by the Caribbean Development Bank.

According to Gibson, if a bid was too low, it could mean that a contractor was not “financially able to handle the project”.

Prosecutors allege that Miller appeared on the “Jones and Company” television show on June 30, 2019 and made defamatory remarks about Gibson.

Gibson said he obtained a recording of the show. As a result, Gibson said he wrote a letter to Paul Rolle, who was then-deputy commissioner of police, requesting police action.

Miller was arraigned on January 13, 3021. Gibson will resume his testimony on July 14.

Meanwhile, Gibson is facing criminal charges of his own concerning the award of contracts during his tenure as executive chairman of the corporation.

In May 2022, he was charged with failing to declare his interests in contracts awarded by the corporation to Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration.

Prosecutors allege that Gibson unlawfully obtained $1.2 million from those contracts and laundered the money by purchasing real estate and cars.