Funeral service for Lonna Louise “Nonna” Mackey, 62 yrs., a resident of Dunmore Street, will be held at Evangelistic Temple, 4th Terrace, Centreville, on Saturday April 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Vaughn Cash, assisted by Pastor Dave Cash. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums.

Left to cherish her memorie are

Her son: Lorenzo Mackey

Sister: Sandra Mackey

Brothers: Bernard Hanna and Henry Williamson of Grand Bahama, Anthony Wilmore, Nelson Mackey (Valerie) of Tennessee and Tony Mackey Sr. (Ursula)

Aunt: Gwendolyn King

Brother-in-law: Craig Bethel

Nieces: Shavania Hanna and Shavette, Rosetta Grant and Min. Clarissa Robinson (Simeon), Cayana Nance (Gibril), Celeste Rose and Anae Bastian, Tonyshka Simmons (Jefferson) and Tonyque Sweeting (Winston), Nakada, Henrinique Williamson and Branequa.

Nephews: Bernard Jr.(Bridgette), Dwight (Nel), Jeremy (Naobi), Sergio and Shavargo Hanna, Henry and Marvin Rolle (Chantal), Raymond and Leon Grant, Jared and Simeon Mackey, Santhon Bastian, Tony Jr and Tonaz Mackey

Grand Nieces: Kasune, Kiemara, Ciara, Tamara, Taliyah, Tameka, Sienna, Jerrese, Sarayah, Anika, Recey, Cenae and Chadnae.

Grand Nephews: Tyrone, Clavontae, Clavaughn, Claveze, Dwight Jr., Brandon, Ansle, Khai, Henry Rolle Jr., and Achilles.

Great Grand nieces: Chai and Alayah

A host of other relatives and friends: Melissa Storr-Butler, Willice Mitchell, Denise Williams, Juliette, Tyrone, Christopher and Larry Walkes, Sarah Pennerman (Keith),Estancia Rolle, Norma Thurston-Rolle, Christina Thurston-Lowe, Joyanne Thurston, Sandra Thompson, Stephanie Mackey, Sylvia, Sonia, Sherry, Shane Neely-Smith, Sophia, Shellina, Sharmaine and Vince Morris, Karen, Stanley, Shelton, Steve, George, Leo, Lolisa, Linda and Laurie Miller. The Dunmore Street family, The Baptist Bible Church family and The Gospel Light Church family, Most Worshipful Prince of Peace Grand Lodge, George W.W. Gardiner #9 and Princess Ozeil Chapter #3, Sheldon Storr and family, Edward and Tamara Pinder, Andiff King, Garvon Bullard, Wendy and Ricardo Pinder, Management and Staff of Bahamas Air especially the Security Department, Albert Ingraham and Family, Rae Russell, Ronald and Chantal Newbold, Debreca Mortimer, Randlese Gibson, Dewayne Rolle and family and Clement Cartwright and family.

Childhood friends: Hyacinth Russell, Eunice Culmer, Gretchen Moncur, Gayle Coakley, Michael Durham, Baswell Sands, Elva, Sharlene Butler,Melony, Pauline Nesbitt-Albinger, Coranell Nesbitt and Antoinette Storr.

Special Church family and friends including: Angela Smith and family, Julie Roberts and family, Dian Barr and family, Mizpah Johnson, Bettymae Holmes, Belinda Dorsett, the Nursery Ministry, Rev. Dr. Vaughn & Dr. Wendy Cash and family, Rev. Dave Cash & family, Rev. Bradick Cleare & family, Pastor Keno Smith & family and the entire Evangelistic Temple family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.