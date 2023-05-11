Look around, look within pt. 2

Each year, around the world, May is celebrated as Mental Health Month. Look around, look within – from your neighborhood, streets, parks, homes, and businesses, and notice how the environment affects your mental health.

It is my view that trash-laden streets, neighborhoods, and bank lobbies with ATMs, are impacting our mental health and increasing the crime level in our country. Why can’t we see the trash? Why do we refuse to remove the trash? Is it because we are complacent? We see it so much, it has become normal to be dirty.

I can call myself a bank trash picker-upper. Most times when I go to an ATM at a bank, there are white receipts people leave behind on the floor. I really cannot understand how decent people can stand on a floor filled with slips of paper, and not pick them up and place them in the receptacle provided. In fact, if each one picked up his/her own slip of paper, we would have no trash on the floor. So, with my intolerable attitude toward trash at the entrance of banks, I first turn to the trash and pick it up while other people continue to the line and just stand and watch me.

It is my view that if I am at the bank with trash on the floor, it reflects me. I feel uncomfortable standing on a bank line or in a store when papers are under my feet or at the entrance.

In an article, titled, “Can Litter Affect Mental Health?”, the writer stated, “Studies that used the Center for Epidemiological Depression scale and Patient Health Questionnaire (USA) to measure the correlation between litter and mental health found that patients who communicated a more negative perception of neighborhood characteristics displayed more depressive symptoms. Participants who communicated a more positive perception of neighborhood displayed fewer depressive symptoms.”

While most of the literature that I found focused solely on the direct impact of litter on mental health, one study revealed an indirect correlation between litter and violence.

Managers of the New Providence Ecology Park (formerly called the city dump) are quite aware of the impact of litter on the environment and eventually mental health. Hence, at the entrance of the park on Harrold Road, there is a large area with giant containers where anybody can dump, at no cost, their kitchen trash, yard debris, broken appliances and more. It is free; start using it today. Become an activist for a clean and mentally healthy Bahamas.

Dear readers, become a loyal citizen of this country who is neither afraid nor embarrassed to pick up trash and do not drop trash just anywhere. The following are a few things from “WikiHow” on what to do:



Stop littering yourself: You have no entitlement to litter. The reason there is so much trash around is because many other people thought the same way. Just be on the lookout for trash bins, and be willing to hold on to your trash for a little while. When on the road, make sure items in the back of your truck are secure and nothing can blow out. Keep your truck bed clean and free of loose litter. If you own a business, keep your parking lot and the area around your dumpsters clean. Have trash containers available for customers. Keep them emptied, so trash will not blow out of the containers. On windy days, litter can travel a long way from the litter source.



Spread the word to friends and relatives about why littering is so bad: Don’t hand out fliers because those could become litter themselves! Create awareness by writing letters to the editors of newspapers. Talk “trash” and emphasize how litter mars the beauty of the cities and countryside. Encourage citizens to work together and clean up the environment.



Start cleaning up: This can be done solo, with friends or in an organized group. Once you get started, you will not want to quit. Getting started is the hardest part. Don’t be embarrassed to do it alone. Believe me, it will make you feel really good about yourself. Pick up litter while getting your walking exercise. A lot of people think picking up litter is disgusting and degrading. Litter is what is disgusting and degrading. If everyone would do a little to keep the environment clean, it would make a world of difference. Bring a plastic bag with you on trips, outings and walks.



If solo: You can pick up litter on the way to work or school if you don’t drive. You may feel embarrassed if this is uncommon in your area. But you will eventually inspire others. You could occasionally take different routes for variety and to see if your actions have taken root with others. Start a community project for picking up trash.

When you go to the beach to swim this summer, notice the surroundings. If there is trash, pick it up before you start having fun. Then when the picnic is over, do not leave any trash on the beach. Do not just stuff the trash in an overfilled bin and leave thinking you have done your part. Take it with you and dump it at home or in another bin. When we become proud in picking up trash, we will soon become proud that we do not have trash to pick up anymore. Doing this will impact our mental health and, thus, our crime will decrease. Remember to look around and look within.



• Barrington Brennen is a marriage and family therapist. Send your questions or comments to question@soencouragment.org, telephone 327-1980 or visit www.soencouragement.org.