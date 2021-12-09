Looking forward to what lies ahead 2022

As we close out another tumultuous and unprecedented year, the big question in the minds of many is what will 2022 look like? No one really knows other than God but it is still important to plan, based upon what is known, what is likely to happen and what options are available.

For the second consecutive year, life has been dictated by a mysterious viral particle known as COVID-19. It has reshaped our lives, our schedules and modes of operation and has forced us to do and consider doing things that would not have been considered otherwise. Two years ago, if you walked into a bank wearing a mask, you could get arrested. However, for the last two years, if you walked into a bank without one, you could get fined or arrested. International flights now require tests going in and coming back. Many in the world have had to be vaccinated in the hopes of curbing the virus spread. But, despite man’s best efforts, the virus is still spreading and mutating. We had all hoped life would have returned to normal but, alas, the normal we knew is still in the rearview mirror. There have been talks of “new normalcy” and some speculation that the normal we knew may never return.

I wish I had definitive answers but I recall a refrain I heard my mother use many years ago, “I may not know the future – but I know the one who knows the future.” I have followed her advice and put my trust in the one who knows because there is no one here with the answers.

As we enter the year 2022, I am thankful that I am still here. This past year, I lost friends, relatives, acquaintances and others who I heard died from COVID complications. I have, personally, assisted and guided members through the COVID situation with some very close calls. I recall speaking with at least two people who were on the verge of death and I was able to give some helpful advice that played a role in them still being here. I remain hopeful and optimistic that 2022 will be the year of breakthroughs, where we will see a significant change and shift back to life as we knew it, before the arrival of COVID.

I am not a prophet nor claim to have prophetic gifts but I believe that 2022 will be the year where the back of COVID-19 is broken. I anticipate that a combination of vaccines, pills, new therapies and novel interventions will relegate COVID to something akin to the seasonal flu and we will all return to a semblance of life as we knew it before. Essentially, I anticipate that we will learn to live with COVID and not for COVID.

I anticipate that our economy and world economies will also return to normal and there will be a reprieve on businesses suffering from COVID fatigue. I expect that there will be less depression and more hope. I expect that people who have vacated public life, will slowly return to the public arena and, people who have been missing from church, will slowly return. I anticipate a rebound in social and cultural activities. I say, it is time for us to fight fear, defeat doubt, conquer circumstance, overcome obstacles and organize for opportunities. It’s been a tough road these past two years – but hopefully, and prayerfully, I expect a change is coming.

We were created with the capacity for resilience and Jesus often spoke of our ability to triumph, in spite of challenging circumstances. He told his disciples, “In this world, you will have tribulation but be of good cheer because I have overcome the world.” We have this ability to bounce back. All is not lost and the situation is not as grim as many have supposed. Through the grace of God, and His favor, I believe we shall overcome and see a brighter day in 2022.



• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.